Nissan Unveils LIDAR-Based Intersection Collision Avoidance System

Held at one of its facilities in Japan, the event showcased the system's ability to execute automatic collision-avoidance manoeuvres within the complex environment of intersections
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Jun-23 05:13 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nissan showcases intersection collision avoidance technology utilizing LIDAR sensors
  • Nissan had previously previewed its upcoming next-gen ADAS tech last year with the test mule being put to the test in a myriad of scenarios
  • Nissan's future driver-assistance system employs perception and control logic for prompt accident avoidance at intersections

Nissan recently conducted a demonstration of its upcoming new-gen LIDAR-based driver-assistance technology highlighting the addition of a new intersection collision avoidance system. Held at one of its facilities in Japan, the event showcased the system's ability to execute automatic collision-avoidance manoeuvres within the complex environment of intersections.

 

Speaking about the new tech, Takao Asami, Head of Nissan’s Research and Advanced Engineering Division, said, “Development of this technology is being carried out under Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision. We are on course to develop collision-avoidance technology utilizing next-generation LIDAR technology by the mid-2020s.”

 

Nissan's new LIDAR-based ADAS technology employs “ground-truth perception technology”, using a range of sensors, radar and cameras, to accurately detect an object's speed, location, and potential collision risk from a lateral direction. By instantly analyzing the situation, the system employs a new control logic for intersection collision avoidance, enabling prompt responses such as emergency braking or releasing the brakes when the risk of collision has been mitigated.


Nissan had previously previewed its upcoming next-gen ADAS tech last year with the test mule being put to the test in a myriad of scenarios. The company at the time however had not previewed an Intersection Collision Avoidance system.



 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

