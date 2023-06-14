Renault Crosses 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India

Renault India has crossed a major milestone, as it has completed the rollout of 10 lakh vehicles from its manufacturing facility in the country. This announcement comes roughly 13 years after its plant in Oragadam, Chennai became operational. The facility has an annual production capacity of 4.80 lakh units. Renault currently retails the Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the Indian market, also exporting these models to 14 countries. Key contributors to Renault reaching this milestone have been the now-discontinued Duster SUV, and the Alto-rivalling Kwid, with the versatile Triber now driving volumes for the French carmaker.

Commenting on the achievement, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Achieving the production of 10,00,000 vehicles in India is a significant milestone for Renault. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Indian market and showcases the trust our customers have placed in us. We are deeply grateful to our customers, dealer partners, employees, and all stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable journey. We will continue to strive for excellence and introduce exciting products that exceed our customers' expectations”.

Renault recently introduced the RDE-compliant versions of all the vehicles in its line up. The models now also come with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard. Both the Kiger and Triber have a 4-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.

Renault-Nissan will introduce four mid-size SUVs along with two EVs in the near future

A while back, Renault also announced its plans to invest Rs 5,300 crore in the Indian market with Nissan. This investment will oversee the launch of six new models, three under each brand. This line-up of new models will include four midsize SUVs along with two EVs. These models are also aimed at increasing the brand’s export numbers, while also taking plant utilisation up to 80 per cent.