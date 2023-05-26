  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Group, Valeo Partner For Software Defined Vehicle Technology

Renault Group, Valeo Partner For Software Defined Vehicle Technology

The primary objectives of this alliance are to reduce development time and costs associated with the electrical and electronic architecture while prioritising performance, compatibility, and safety
authorBy carandbike Team
26-May-23 09:57 AM IST
image-1000x600 (3).jpg
Highlights
  • Valeo will supply essential electrical and electronic components, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC), Zone controller etc.
  • Valeo engineers will closely collaborate with Renault Group at their sites in Guyancourt, Toulouse, and Sophia-Antipolis
  • Under this partnership, Valeo will play a crucial role by supplying essential electrical and electronic components, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC), the core control of vehicle driving strategies and driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The Renault Group and Valeo have entered into a partnership aimed at advancing the development of the electrical and electronic architecture of Renault's new-generation vehicles. This collaboration will be for the development of a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture, allowing vehicles to continuously update and integrate new features without requiring any hardware modifications.

 

Also Read: New Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Teased Ahead Of June 18 Debut


Under this partnership, Valeo will play a crucial role by supplying essential electrical and electronic components, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC), the core control of vehicle driving strategies and driver assistance systems (ADAS); zone controllers, which provide more efficient power management and substantial reduction in wiring harness; electrical distribution modules; ADAS components: ultrasonic sensors, driving and parking cameras.


The primary objectives of this alliance are to reduce development time and costs associated with the electrical and electronic architecture while prioritizing performance, compatibility, and safety.

 

Also Read: Alpine's A290_β: The Electric Hot Hatch That Blends Rally Heritage and Modern Design

 

Marc Vrecko, President, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group of Valeo: “With this very important contract, Valeo is proud to collaborate with Renault Group to prepare the future of the Software Defined Vehicle. This strategic partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to work together to push the boundaries of automotive technology to improve the driving experience and safety of users”.


François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer: “The arrival of Valeo in our tech ecosystem is an important step towards the co-construction of our Software Defined Vehicle (SDV). This new partnership brings together the skills, expertise, and innovation of our two French companies to offer vehicles that are technologically advanced and competitive in terms of cost and development time.“


 

Related Articles
Renault Kiger RXT (O) Receives A Price Cut, Now Costs Rs 7.99 Lakh
Renault Kiger RXT (O) Receives A Price Cut, Now Costs Rs 7.99 Lakh
24 days ago
Renault-Nissan Plan India Reboot In Test Of Reshaped Alliance
Renault-Nissan Plan India Reboot In Test Of Reshaped Alliance
4 months ago
Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms
Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms
4 months ago
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now