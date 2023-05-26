Renault Group, Valeo Partner For Software Defined Vehicle Technology

The Renault Group and Valeo have entered into a partnership aimed at advancing the development of the electrical and electronic architecture of Renault's new-generation vehicles. This collaboration will be for the development of a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture, allowing vehicles to continuously update and integrate new features without requiring any hardware modifications.

Under this partnership, Valeo will play a crucial role by supplying essential electrical and electronic components, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC), the core control of vehicle driving strategies and driver assistance systems (ADAS); zone controllers, which provide more efficient power management and substantial reduction in wiring harness; electrical distribution modules; ADAS components: ultrasonic sensors, driving and parking cameras.



The primary objectives of this alliance are to reduce development time and costs associated with the electrical and electronic architecture while prioritizing performance, compatibility, and safety.

Marc Vrecko, President, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group of Valeo: “With this very important contract, Valeo is proud to collaborate with Renault Group to prepare the future of the Software Defined Vehicle. This strategic partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to work together to push the boundaries of automotive technology to improve the driving experience and safety of users”.



François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer: “The arrival of Valeo in our tech ecosystem is an important step towards the co-construction of our Software Defined Vehicle (SDV). This new partnership brings together the skills, expertise, and innovation of our two French companies to offer vehicles that are technologically advanced and competitive in terms of cost and development time.“



