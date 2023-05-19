  • Home
New Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Teased Ahead Of June 18 Debut

Renault's new coupe-SUV, the Rafale, is named after a race plane from the 1930s and will be unveiled at the Paris Air Show on June 18th
authorBy carandbike Team
19-May-23 04:25 PM IST
  • The vehicle will be part of the brand's E-Tech hybrid engine lineup and will be built on the CMF-CD platform
  • Renault reveals the name of its new top-of-the-range coupe SUV: Rafale
  • Renault will unveil Rafale at the Paris Air Show on 18th June

French automobile manufacturer, Renault, has teased a new flagship coupe-SUV for global markets named the Rafale. The all-new SUV will sit on the company's CMF-CD platform with Renault also confirming that it will get strong hybrid powertrains. In terms of positioning, the new SUV is expected to sit above the Renault Arkana coupe-SUV already sold in Europe. 

The name ‘Rafale’ is inspired by Renault's history in aviation, specifically the Caudron Rafale, a single-seater racing plane that was engineered to break records in 1934. 

 

Also Read: Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms

 

Talking about the name, Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department said, “Few people are aware that the name ‘Rafale’ belongs to Renault and is part of the brand’s history. Today, we are using it to name a vehicle for the very first time."

 

"It is a thoroughly meaningful name that draws on our history while perfectly evoking the positioning of our future upmarket SUV coupe. I am sure that a promising future awaits Rafale, alongside the other vehicles in the Renault range.”

 

Also Read: All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut

 

The teaser image provides a look at the side profile of the coupe-SUV revealing a sharply raked roofline. The coupe-like look is accentuated by a rising shoulder-line with what looks to be prominent fender flares near the rear haunches. Up front, the teaser suggests that the SUV will get a split headlamp design.

 

The world premiere of the all-new Renault Rafale is scheduled to take place at the 54th Paris Air Show in Le Bourget on June 18th.

