New Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Teased Ahead Of June 18 Debut

French automobile manufacturer, Renault, has teased a new flagship coupe-SUV for global markets named the Rafale. The all-new SUV will sit on the company's CMF-CD platform with Renault also confirming that it will get strong hybrid powertrains. In terms of positioning, the new SUV is expected to sit above the Renault Arkana coupe-SUV already sold in Europe.

The name ‘Rafale’ is inspired by Renault's history in aviation, specifically the Caudron Rafale, a single-seater racing plane that was engineered to break records in 1934.

Talking about the name, Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department said, “Few people are aware that the name ‘Rafale’ belongs to Renault and is part of the brand’s history. Today, we are using it to name a vehicle for the very first time."

"It is a thoroughly meaningful name that draws on our history while perfectly evoking the positioning of our future upmarket SUV coupe. I am sure that a promising future awaits Rafale, alongside the other vehicles in the Renault range.”

The teaser image provides a look at the side profile of the coupe-SUV revealing a sharply raked roofline. The coupe-like look is accentuated by a rising shoulder-line with what looks to be prominent fender flares near the rear haunches. Up front, the teaser suggests that the SUV will get a split headlamp design.

The world premiere of the all-new Renault Rafale is scheduled to take place at the 54th Paris Air Show in Le Bourget on June 18th.