All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut

Renault has revealed the details of the 5 EV ahead of its 2024 debut. The 5 EV concept was first introduced in 2021 and will spawn a production model sometime next year. After two years, Renault has now uncovered more data about the production variation of the new Renault 5. Although it is not yet prepared to spill every one of the beans, it appears.

For starters, the French carmaker says, the upcoming electric car will be the first vehicle from Renault to be based on the CMF-B EV platform, which is designed specifically for European B-segment electric vehicles and has the benefit of lowering production costs by up to 30 percent compared to the Renault ZOE, which will reportedly to be discontinued once the new Renault 5 is launched.

Also Read: Renault, Geely Ink Pact With Aramco For Engine Venture

“The new CMF-B EV platform is a great opportunity from a ‘product’ point of view because it means the future electric Renault 5 will boast real driving pleasure while remaining very competitive for its segment.” Said, Delphine De Andria, B-EV Segment Product Performance Director

The capacity of the battery pack has not been revealed yet, but the automaker says, it will be rated at 400 volts and will be divided into four large modules, which contributes to a weight loss of around 15 kg (33 pounds) compared to the 12-module pack found in the Zoe. As for the driving dynamics, the upcoming Renault 5 EV will feature a multi-link rear suspension.

Renault has built the first nine prototypes and has started testing them around the world. Cold-weather tests are being conducted in Arvidsjaur, a town located south of the Arctic Circle in Sweden, while other tests are being conducted on private test tracks. The 5’s production version is set to debut in 2024.