Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms

As India gets ready to implement the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) Step 2 emissions norms, car manufacturers have now started rolling out updates, which allow their cars to comply with the more stringent emission targets. The new real driving emissions (RDE) norms will be roll-out on April 1, 2023. Renault India is one of the first carmakers to update its entire model line-up to comply with the new norms which require its cars to achieve emissions targets in real-world conditions. In fact, the company has updated its entire line-up, which includes the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

Launching the new 2023 range, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India said, “The launch of new BS6 Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.” With the implementation of the second step of BS6 norms, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device, which constantly monitors the vehicle’s emission levels while driving. Additionally, the vehicles will continue to come with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

Furthermore, in addition to making its cars cleaner, the French carmaker has also made them a lot safer. With the 2023 model year update, the Kwid, Triber and Kiger, now come with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all three cars. In fact, select variants of the Kwid also get Hill Start Assist (HSA), while the Kiger and Triber get it as part of the standard features. We must also remind you that both the subcompact utility vehicles also hold a 4-star safety rating from global NCAP.

Additionally, Renault has also launched a new entry-level RXE variant of the Kwid, priced at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In fact, the company has also discontinued the 800 cc engine, and now all Kwid models come with the 1.0-litre petrol engine as standard. Furthermore, the Kwid range now also gets added features like - turn indicators on ORVMs and steering-mounted audio and phone controls. At the same time, the Triber MPV now gets new chrome finish exterior door handles with new seat upholstery in the 2023 range.

As for the prices, the 2023 Kwid now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh and goes up to 6.32 lakh. On the other hand, while the Triber subcompact MPV is priced between 6.33 lakh and 8.97 lakh, the Kiger is priced from Rs. 6.50 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).