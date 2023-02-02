  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms

Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms

Renault India is one of the first carmakers to update its entire model line-up to comply with the new real driving emissions (RDE) norms will be roll-out on April 1, 2023.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
02-Feb-23 05:15 PM IST
Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms banner
Highlights
  • Renault has updated all 3 models - the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.
  • The cars now comply with the BS6 Step 2 emission norms.
  • Renault has also launched a new entry-level RXE variant for the Kwid.

As India gets ready to implement the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) Step 2 emissions norms, car manufacturers have now started rolling out updates, which allow their cars to comply with the more stringent emission targets. The new real driving emissions (RDE) norms will be roll-out on April 1, 2023. Renault India is one of the first carmakers to update its entire model line-up to comply with the new norms which require its cars to achieve emissions targets in real-world conditions. In fact, the company has updated its entire line-up, which includes the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Venue, Creta Get Engine Line-Up Re-Shuffle

Launching the new 2023 range, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India said, “The launch of new BS6 Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure a substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment.” With the implementation of the second step of BS6 norms, all Renault cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device, which constantly monitors the vehicle’s emission levels while driving. Additionally, the vehicles will continue to come with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

Furthermore, in addition to making its cars cleaner, the French carmaker has also made them a lot safer. With the 2023 model year update, the Kwid, Triber and Kiger, now come with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all three cars. In fact, select variants of the Kwid also get Hill Start Assist (HSA), while the Kiger and Triber get it as part of the standard features. We must also remind you that both the subcompact utility vehicles also hold a 4-star safety rating from global NCAP.

Additionally, Renault has also launched a new entry-level RXE variant of the Kwid, priced at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In fact, the company has also discontinued the 800 cc engine, and now all Kwid models come with the 1.0-litre petrol engine as standard. Furthermore, the Kwid range now also gets added features like - turn indicators on ORVMs and steering-mounted audio and phone controls. At the same time, the Triber MPV now gets new chrome finish exterior door handles with new seat upholstery in the 2023 range.

As for the prices, the 2023 Kwid now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh and goes up to 6.32 lakh. On the other hand, while the Triber subcompact MPV is priced between 6.33 lakh and 8.97 lakh, the Kiger is priced from Rs. 6.50 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Related Articles
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market Evs In India: Report
1 day ago
Auto Sales 2022: Renault India Reports 9% Drop In Annual Sales At 87,118 Units
Auto Sales 2022: Renault India Reports 9% Drop In Annual Sales At 87,118 Units
14 days ago
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market EVs In India - Report
Renault Considers Making Mass-Market EVs In India - Report
24 days ago
Limited Edition Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Launched; Bookings Open From September 2
Limited Edition Renault Kiger, Triber & Kwid Launched; Bookings Open From September 2
5 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG
2021 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG
  • 47,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
5.85 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Verna 1.6 VTVT SX (O)
2019 Hyundai
Verna 1.6 VTVT SX (O)
  • 32,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.8
10
10.30 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2012 Skoda Superb Style 1.8 TSI MT BS IV
2012 Skoda
Superb Style 1.8 TSI MT BS IV
  • 64,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.7
10
5.35 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line