2023 Hyundai Venue, Creta Get Engine Line-Up Re-Shuffle

Hyundai has updated the Venue, Creta and Alcazar SUVs for 2023 with updated E20 ready and RDE compliant engines and some feature enhancements. The big news however is the Venue diesel with Hyundai dropping the current 99 bhp 1.5 diesel unit in favour of the 115 bhp 1.5-litre unit used in the Creta. Torque too is up from 240 Nm to 250 Nm though unlike the in the Kia Sonet, the engine is only available with a manual gearbox.

Creta gets six airbags as standard and only get the option of a 1.5 petrol or diesel engine.

Sticking to the subcompact SUV, the Venue now gets four airbags from the mid-spec S(O) variant onwards. The E and S variants however continue to offer 2 airbags as standard. The SUV also gets idle stop-start as standard.

Moving to the Creta, the popular compact SUV now gets six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, stability control and hill start assist as standard. There is a change to the engine line-up too. As per the company's brochure the 2023 Creta is only available with the 1.5 litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines – both now get an idle-stop-start function. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option has been dropped though it remains to be seen if it could be re-introduced at a later stage.

Thr Alcazar now gets six-airbags as standard.

The Alcazar meanwhile now gets six airbags as standard. Coming to the enignes, you still get the familiar 2.0-litre nautrally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with both units now RDE compliant and feature an idle stop-start system.