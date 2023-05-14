Alpine's A290_β: The Electric Hot Hatch That Blends Rally Heritage and Modern Design

Alpine, the renowned French sports car manufacturer, is currently considering its entry into the U.S. market and is simultaneously embracing the electric revolution. The A290_β will be the first of 3 electric vehicles that the brand plans to release in the coming years.





The A290_β is based on the forthcoming electric Renault 5 city car and is slated to be released in 2024. Alpine has stated that 85 per cent of the concept car's exterior is production-ready. The interior of the car is unconventional, featuring a central driving position reminiscent of the McLaren F1. The brand is yet to confirm any details about the car's powertrain, although certain reports suggest that it will feature a dual-electric motor setup.

Also Read: Alpine Goes To New Heights: A110 Enters 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb



Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi, expressed the importance of the A290 car for the brand, stating that it represents the fundamental principles of Alpine. He acknowledged that the car may not be a pure sports car, but it is a modern interpretation of a hot hatch and an urban racer. The car's design includes X-shaped DRL lights at the front, which pay homage to Alpine's rally heritage. The A290 has a low and wide stance, with carbon-look arch extensions that give it a bold and commanding presence. It measures 4050mm in length, 1480mm in height, and 1850mm in width.

Also Read: Alpine A290_β: A New Challenger in the Electric Hot Hatch Market

The new electric sports car, the A290 will feature an octagonal steering wheel with an "overtake" button that provides a 10-second power boost. The A290 will have three drive modes and will be front-wheel drive, with torque vectoring allowing for individual power distribution to each wheel. The rear suspension comes with a multilink design and the A290 will share its Brembo four-piston brakes with the A110 sports car. The A290 will also have specially developed Michelin tires with white lettering and 20-inch white aluminium wheels with blue accents. Production of the A290 and the electric Renault 5 is scheduled to begin in 2024, and Alpine is also planning an electric crossover and a battery-powered replacement for the A110.



