Alpine A290_β: A New Challenger in the Electric Hot Hatch Market

Renault aims to elevate its Alpine performance brand from a minor player with a single specialized model line to France's response to Porsche. On May 9th, the company will unveil its future lineup, which includes at least three distinct models that will be released over the next few years.



The A290_β, a concept electric hot hatch, will be the most affordable of the bunch and will be showcased as the first model. It will be based on the forthcoming Renault 5 electric hatch, but it will have additional power, styling, and chassis enhancements that will validate the Alpine badge. The A290_β is scheduled to be released in Europe in the following year, with a market debut predicted for around 2025. According to Alpine's naming scheme, the moniker begins with an "A," followed by three digits. The first digit represents the car's size, while the next two indicate the kind of vehicle. "90" will be used for "multi-purpose" vehicles like this one, while "100" will be used for sports cars.

The A290 Beta, Alpine's latest electric hot hatch, is currently in its testing phase and is named after the Greek letter "β" which signifies beta software. As a result, the Greek letter will be removed from the production model which will simply be called the A290. Technical specifications for the A290 have not been shared by Alpine yet, but they are expected to reveal more during the debut event that will take place in the UK.

Despite the lack of technical information, Alpine has hinted at their naming philosophy which will be applied to other vehicles in their electric lineup, including the GT X-Over, a four-door coupe-crossover. The A290 Beta will not be Renault Group's first electric hot hatch concept, following the 2017 Zoe E-Sport and the 2022 R5 Turbo 3E, but it is expected to be a more modest version using the electric motor from the Megane E-Tech Electric. Reports suggest that the zero-emission hatch could produce approximately 215 horsepower (160 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque.

The production version of the A290 is expected to be released in 2024 and powered by a single electric motor producing 215 horsepower (160 kW / 218 PS), the same as the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. The motor should be capable of accelerating the Alpine to 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 7 seconds.

Alpine's A290 is eagerly anticipated by car enthusiasts who are excited to see how it will stack up against other electric hot hatches. With its expected release in 2024, there is still plenty of time for Alpine to refine and improve the A290, and we can't wait to see the finished product.



