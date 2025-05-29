Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor

It’s not every day you see an F1 driver driving up the stage in the brand’s latest car he drives for the factory works. The French performance brand has taken the wraps off the A390 — its first-ever electric fastback – and it arrived at the premiere stage with Pierre Gasly behind the wheel. The new A390 now joins the A290 hot hatch in what Alpine calls the ‘Dream Garage’ lineup and sets the tone for what could be the most dynamically focused EV in its segment.

And no, this isn’t just a rebadged Renault with fancy lighting, or is it? Let’s get the specs out of the way first. There are three motors – one up front and two at the back for full-time AWD. It also features torque vectoring technology, with a combined output exceeding 465bhp. And this fastback has a claimed 0–100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

In terms of appearance, the A390 cuts a clean silhouette — somewhere between a low-slung GT and a family-hauler that had an energy drink for breakfast. It sits 4.6 metres in length, wears a sleek fastback body, and rides on the same AmpR Medium platform that underpins the new Scenic E-Tech.

But Alpine’s touch is evident in the finer details of the design— from the arrow-like LED DRLs to the illuminated rear lightbar that screams concept car. It’s sporty, sure, but there are five seats, a usable boot, and enough ground clearance. On the inside, the A390 keeps things driver-focused. There’s a squared-off steering wheel with shortcut buttons that would make an F1 car blush, a mix of screens and tactile controls. There’s also a fake engine noise generator that mimics the petrol-powered A110. The seating position appears low, the materials look premium, and everything is angled toward the person behind the wheel. We expect different driving modes, adjustable regen, and Alpine’s signature blue accents peppered across the cabin.

The A390 will be built at Alpine’s Dieppe facility in France, with production set to begin in 2026. Europe gets it first, followed by global markets — including the UK. While prices haven’t been confirmed yet, reports suggest it’ll slot below the Porsche Macan Electric and go head-to-head with many premium EV crossovers.

With the A290 hot hatch aimed at urban enthusiasts, the A390 is for those who want an EV that drives like a sports car but doesn’t scream “midlife crisis.” It’s Alpine's grown-up, go-fast, go-electric offering — and one that could very well be the benchmark for fun EVs that don’t look like appliances.