Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 CustomIconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: ReportTVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor

The Alpine line-up is expanding with the addition of a third model, joining the A110 and A290.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alpine’s second EV after the A290 hot hatch
  • Tri-motor AWD layout with up to 464bhp
  • Claimed 0–100kmph in 3.9 seconds

It’s not every day you see an F1 driver driving up the stage in the brand’s latest car he drives for the factory works. The French performance brand has taken the wraps off the A390 — its first-ever electric fastback – and it arrived at the premiere stage with Pierre Gasly behind the wheel. The new A390 now joins the A290 hot hatch in what Alpine calls the ‘Dream Garage’ lineup and sets the tone for what could be the most dynamically focused EV in its segment.

Alpine A390 2026 1280 9e3205426f0e2972778554ab60019025bf

And no, this isn’t just a rebadged Renault with fancy lighting, or is it? Let’s get the specs out of the way first. There are three motors – one up front and two at the back for full-time AWD. It also features torque vectoring technology, with a combined output exceeding 465bhp. And this fastback has a claimed 0–100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

Alpine A390 2026 1280 5e0b9d9427ab57bf0b0bc724d281cba991

In terms of appearance, the A390 cuts a clean silhouette — somewhere between a low-slung GT and a family-hauler that had an energy drink for breakfast. It sits 4.6 metres in length, wears a sleek fastback body, and rides on the same AmpR Medium platform that underpins the new Scenic E-Tech. 

Alpine A390 2026 1280 b2a474dccb86af62f3a69a57b0e66cef62

But Alpine’s touch is evident in the finer details of the design— from the arrow-like LED DRLs to the illuminated rear lightbar that screams concept car. It’s sporty, sure, but there are five seats, a usable boot, and enough ground clearance. On the inside, the A390 keeps things driver-focused. There’s a squared-off steering wheel with shortcut buttons that would make an F1 car blush, a mix of screens and tactile controls. There’s also a fake engine noise generator that mimics the petrol-powered A110. The seating position appears low, the materials look premium, and everything is angled toward the person behind the wheel. We expect different driving modes, adjustable regen, and Alpine’s signature blue accents peppered across the cabin.

Alpine A390 2026 1280 bdc0b554531c2fbbc27b9034846cb8618a

The A390 will be built at Alpine’s Dieppe facility in France, with production set to begin in 2026. Europe gets it first, followed by global markets — including the UK. While prices haven’t been confirmed yet, reports suggest it’ll slot below the Porsche Macan Electric and go head-to-head with many premium EV crossovers. 

Alpine A390 2026 1280 9bf099a38ab37ba83911580f51a194afff

With the A290 hot hatch aimed at urban enthusiasts, the A390 is for those who want an EV that drives like a sports car but doesn’t scream “midlife crisis.” It’s Alpine's grown-up, go-fast, go-electric offering — and one that could very well be the benchmark for fun EVs that don’t look like appliances.

# alpine# alpine cars# alpine a390# alpine formula 1# car# Cars# carandbike daily# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Kush Maini scored his first F2 podium in his debut season with Campos Racing
    Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
  • The company has stated that 85 per cent of the concept car's exterior is production-ready
    Alpine's A290_β: The Electric Hot Hatch That Blends Rally Heritage and Modern Design
  • Alpine believes that fuel cell EVs and can co-exist with hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine vehicles.
    Alpine Alpenglow Concept With Hydrogen Engine Debuts
  • Futuristic single seater concept is powered by a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine
    Alpine Alpenglow Concept Is A Streamlined Hydrogen Combustion Track Car
  • Gasly will replace departing Alonso to make an all-French driver line-up in the French team.
    F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023

Latest News

  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom
  • The Skoda Favorit hatchback was first introduced in 1987 and now the brands designers have turned it into a crossover-styled electric vehicle.
    Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover
  • The MY25 Ninja 300 gets ZX-6R-inspired headlight and a taller visor.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh
  • China, which is currently responsible for 90 per cent of the Neodymium magnet supply globally, had introduced new rules in April that required companies to have import permits
    Car Manufacturing Could Grind To A Halt In India Owing To China’s Magnet Export Restrictions: Report
  • The new variant primarily introduces two new dual-tone colour options for the scooter
    TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
  • As part of the 2025 model year update, the electric i4 now gets a new range-topper in the form of the M60 xDrive.
    BMW i4 M60 xDrive Revealed With 600bhp and 820Nm
  • A near-production test mule of the new Renault Kwid EV was recently spotted on a flatbed in Chennai, India.
    Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Spotted In India; Will Rival Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV
  • The Alpine line-up is expanding with the addition of a third model, joining the A110 and A290.
    Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor
  • The changes on the 2026 EV9 include minor increases in range for select trims and the introduction of a new Nightfall Edition
    2026 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Up To 491 KM Range
  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Alpine A390 Breaks Cover As Electric Fastback Crossover With 465bhp Tri-Motor