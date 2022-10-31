Alpine Alpenglow Concept With Hydrogen Engine Debuts

Alpine has showcased the Alpenglow concept car that will debut at the Paris Motor Show next week. It is a radically designed car that gets a hydrogen powertrain and mirror’s the lightweight construction principles of the A110 which has been lauded as one of the best driver’s cars. Its construction also uses recycled carbon.

The powertrain is interesting as it involves a combustion engine that can remain carbon neutral as long as it remains on hydrogen. This is a unique way of continuing the legacy of the internal combustion engine something which Toyota and Honda are also striving to do.

Alpine believes that fuel cell EVs and can co-exist with hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine vehicles. The fuel is kept in two cylindrical tanks at 700 bars and this way the Alpenglow doesn’t produce anything but steam and riveting engine growls.

The car also gets a transparent rear active spoiler and a unique light signature on both the front and rear which will also flow to other Alpine models that are in the works. Right now, there are no plans to launch a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine, in fact for Alpine, its first EVs are planned for post-2025.

It is working on a new sports car that is co-developed with Lotus that will replace the A110 and will have electric underpinnings.