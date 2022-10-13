Alpine Alpenglow Concept Is A Streamlined Hydrogen Combustion Track Car

  • Home
Futuristic single seater concept is powered by a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Oct-22 04:56 PM IST
Highlights
  • Concept's design inspired from motorsports
  • Powered by a hydrogen-burning internal combustion engine
  • The concept will make its first public appearance at 2022 Paris Motor Show.

Renault's performance brand Alpine has revealed the futuristic single-seater Alpenglow concept ahead of its public debut at the Paris Motor Show 2022. Alpenglow refers to an optical phenomenon that appears as a horizontal reddish glow near the horizon opposite to the sun when the solar disk is just below the horizon. Alpine explains it as a "luminous phenomenon in which a horizontal streak of red-tinged light appears on the mountains before sunrise and after sunset."

The Alpenglow concept is inspired from the company’s involvement in motorsports and sports a single-seat enclosed concept with a design aimed at maximising aerodynamics. The front is characterised by a T-shaped lightbar stretching from end-to-end though uniquely the lighting is red in-place of the usual white. The red lighting also features on the bonnet and behind the passenger cell as well fading to white towards the rear. The rear itself houses a twin spoiler arrangement with the upper spoiler made using see-through materials and housing an illuminated Alpine logo.

The rear too features unique light signatures arranged in two stacks extending from behind the fenders.

Alpine has not revealed any powertrain details though the Alpenglow is confirmed to use hydrogen to power an internal combustion engine. The fuel is stored in two cylindrical tanks under 700 bar pressure.

The Alpenglow is expected to remain a concept with no concrete plans to put it into production. Alpine is expected to roll out a range of new electric models in the coming years as it shifts its focus to electrification.

