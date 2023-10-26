Login

Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program

Kush Maini scored his first F2 podium in his debut season with Campos Racing
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

26-Oct-23 11:14 AM IST

  • Alpine, the F1 team, has added the Indian Formula 2 rookie Kush Maini to its young driver programme, aiming to nurture emerging talents.
  • Joining the Alpine Academy grants Maini guidance and support from Alpine's experienced staff and access to their advanced F1 facilities in Enstone.
  • Alpine's Academy now comprises nine drivers from various nationalities and racing series, and it’s graduates include illustrious names like Oscar Piastri and Guanyu Zhou who currently compete in F1.

Alpine has added promising Formula 2 rookie Kush Maini to its young driver program. Maini is set to complete his first full season in Formula 2 with Campos Racing, currently ranking 11th in the driver standings. The 23-year-old Indian racer marked a significant achievement in his career with a third-place podium finish in the Australian Sprint Race, alongside securing his best qualifying result of second place at Silverstone.

 

Maini's association with Alpine opens doors to invaluable guidance, support from Alpine's F1 team, and access to their cutting-edge facilities at the Formula 1 base in Enstone. This development is in line with Alpine's commitment to nurturing emerging talent.


Kush Maini joins an illustrious roster of young talents in the Alpine Academy. Notable figures include his F2 competitors, Jack Doohan, who currently serves as Alpine's reserve driver, and Victor Martins. Alpine's Academy boasts an impressive track record, with previous graduates, such as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, making their mark in Formula 1.


Speaking about this exciting step in his career, Maini expressed his elation, stating, "It’s a dream come true to be associated with a team like BWT Alpine F1 Team, where I can learn and grow to hopefully one day be ready to take the step into Formula 1. A massive thank you to Alpine for believing in me and giving me this opportunity."

 

Julian Rouse, Alpine F1 Team's Interim Sporting Director, shared his optimism about the new addition, explaining, "We are happy to welcome Kush into the Alpine Academy. He is a young talent who we believe has strong potential and will be a great asset to our driver development program."


Alpine's commitment to nurturing young racing talents is evident in the continuous expansion of its Academy, entering its ninth year in 2024. The Academy currently comprises nine drivers hailing from eight different countries and spanning across four series, ranging from FIA Formula 2 to European Karting. This expansion aligns with the development of Alpine's state-of-the-art training and testing facilities, the AHPC, at their Enstone location.

