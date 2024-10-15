Login
Reborn Renault 4 Unveiled As Retro-Futuristic Electric Hatchback At Paris Motor Show 2024

Brings back the iconic nameplate which was on sale in Europe for four decades. It will go into production in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 40kWh and 52kWh battery pack with 300 and 375kms of claimed range, respectively
  • Two outputs to choose from – 120bhp/225Nm and 150bhp/245Nm
  • Based on the “4ever Trophy Concept” from 2022

Renault 4 is back. For those outside the Old Continent who aren’t aware, the Renault 4 (or R4 in short and 4L, pronounced "Quatrelle", in French) was an economy car sold across 100 countries between 1961 and 1994. This Econo-hatch nameplate is returning in a much more modern yet retro-futuristic avatar at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 32

Also Read: Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster

 

Now going by the name Renault 4 E-Tech, the reborn nameplate is all-electric and is slated to go into production next year. It takes the similar boxy cues of the original 4 but pays homage to its single-piece grille integrating the circular headlamps on either side. The Renault logo is now illuminated as seen on all recent show cars. 

 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 40

 

And at the rear, the vertical three-part tail lamps are retained yet redesigned with LED signature. Designers have also maintained the iconic rear-quarter window. Some of the design cues were first seen on the 4ever Trophy Concept showcased a couple of years ago at the same venue.

 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 22

Also Read: 2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features

 

In terms of dimension, the Renault 4 is bigger than the Renault 5 hatchback with a 4.14m length, a width of 1.8m and 1.57m height and an overall wheelbase of 2.62m. Although the black cladding all around gives it a rugged appeal, it has an electrically operated sliding canvas roof much similar to the original 4. 

 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 44

 

On the inside, the entire layout is carried over from the 5 with a modern 10-inch touchscreen as standard along with an all-digital driver’s display. The multimedia screen is based on Google services, so owners also benefit from maps, navigation, Play Store, and connectivity. In terms of modern features, there are advanced driver’s aids offered with the rugged hatchback as well. There’s also 420 litres of boot space apart from a 35-litre underfloor space for charging cable. 

 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 116

Initially, two powertrains are offered with the 4 in the markets it will go sale. Apart from the smaller 40kWh unit, there’s also a bigger 52kWh battery pack. The former has an output of 120bhp and 225Nm and a range of 300kms of claimed range. And the latter puts out 150bhp and 245Nm which can clock 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. This one has a claimed range of 375 km. The 4 also have a one-pedal setup, V2L and V2G functionality, and a fast-charging support of 100kW for the bigger battery pack and 80kW for the smaller one. 

Renault 4 E Tech electric 3

 

The original Renault 4 in the 60’s only came with a grey paint job to keep the cost down for the 2CV rivalling affordability and ruggedness in rural usage. This newborn 4 has six paint options – white, grey, black, red, brown, and blue apart from dual-paint schemes. First deliveries are set to commence in the UK market by mid-2025.

# renault India# renault ev# renault nissan mitsubishi# renault nissan alliance# renault 5# renault 4# renault 4 ev# renault electric concept# Cars# New Cars# Paris Motor Show# Electric Cars# Press Releases
