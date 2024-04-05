2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features

Renault has pulled the wraps off the new Captur SUV for Europe, bringing a comprehensive midlife facelift. The 2024 Renault Captur gets the latest design language from the automaker, while the cabin has been revamped with new materials, more features and safety tech. However, the European-spec Captur is different from the one sold in India a few years ago.

The new Renault Captur gets a restyled face with simpler lines and a more chiselled appearance. The SUV gets new LED DRLs and the redesigned Renault diamond logo in the centre. The nose is more upright and the high bonnet adds to the butch appearance of the SUV. The rear gets fewer changes in comparison and the SUV continues to get C-shaped taillights albeit with new graphics.

The new Captur also gets the Esprit Alpine trim as the new top-end variant, replacing the old RS Line. The SUV gets 14 dual-tone colour combinations and just as many monotone options. The SUV rides on 17-inch alloys as standard but the Esprit Alpine will get 19-inch wheels instead.

The cabin does not get major changes to the dashboard layout. There is a new 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google and an Android-based user interface. A 10.25-inch digital instrument console also brings a refreshed look and more tech. Renault has dropped the leather upholstery on the new Captur and opted for recycled materials.

Power on the Renault Captur will come from various engine options depending on the market. The base variants will get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 90 bhp. The upper variants will pack the 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol with 140 bhp. Both units are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a 160 bhp version of the latter that’s paired with a 7-speed DCT unit.

There’s also a 1.6-li tre hybrid engine with a 36 kW electric motor with an 18 kW starter generator. The hybrid motor offers a combined power output of 145 bhp and Renault claims the Captur will run 80 per cent of city driving without using the combustion engine. There’s no diesel engine in the lineup this time, while the company is offering an LPG variant with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

The new Renault Captur will take on the Ford Puma in Europe and production will begin at the automaker’s Valladolid factory in Spain. There are no plans to get the new Captur to India. Instead, Renault plans to bring the new-generation Duster to the market next year. The automaker has announced two new SUVs that will arrive with five and seven-seater configurations.