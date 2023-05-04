Alpine Goes To New Heights: A110 Enters 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

There is increasing evidence to suggest that Alpine, the French performance brand, is serious about expanding its presence in the United States. On Tuesday, the company announced that it would be competing in the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, using a specially modified version of its A110 sports car.

At present, the A110 is Alpine's only model, and the company has confirmed that it will be the last to feature an internal combustion engine. While the standard A110 produces up to 296 horsepower, the Pikes Peak racer will generate nearly 500 horsepower thanks to a tuned version of the mid-mounted 1.8-litre turbo-four engine. A major alteration made to the car is the addition of a roof scoop that is intended to improve the flow of air into the engine.

The Pikes Peak version is truly a sight to behold, especially at an event where outrageous cars are the norm. This bespoke race car is a dramatic vision, as evidenced by the Le Mans-style fin that seems to have been taken straight from a larger circuit racer and added to the A110's engine cover. The influence of larger racing cars can also be seen in the relocation of the rear lights to the sides, in between the incredible aero structure. The car's sleek design is completed by a thin strip of LED lights at the front.

The prominent front splitter, large side deflectors, and central fin situated above a roof scoop that feeds air to the uprated engine all add to its unique character. The aggressive diffuser flanked by deflectors and a rear spoiler, along with redesigned side skirts, make up the car's aero kit. It's no wonder that anything going up the 12.42-mile race to the clouds will look good, but this A110 promises to be extra special.

More information regarding Alpine's upcoming release is set to be revealed in the coming weeks leading up to June. However, the French automaker has provided a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come. The new car is expected to weigh just 950kg and with some engine modifications.

Alpine's decision to participate in the Pikes Peak race shows the brand's commitment to motorsports and its desire to push the boundaries of performance and technology. The race is an opportunity for Alpine to showcase its engineering capabilities and demonstrate the capabilities of the A110 sports car.