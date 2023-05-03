F1 Designer Adrian Newey Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, one of the most renowned designers in Formula One, has renewed his contract with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Although there hasn't been an official statement about the terms of his new contract, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his delight that Newey has officially committed to the team after joining in 2006. Horner further conveyed his belief that Adrian Newey has been a crucial figure in Red Bull since its early days. In an interview with Motorsport.com, he referred to Newey as a "fundamental part" of the team.



Horner highlighted Newey's versatility in various areas, his experience, and knowledge as the reasons for his value to the team. Horner also acknowledged Newey's collaboration with other senior figures at the team, including F1 technical director Pierre Wache and powertrains chief Ben Hodgkinson. Horner believes that the team's setup enables Newey to apply his expertise in multiple areas instead of focusing on one particular topic.

Newey has won 10 constructors championships in Formula 1.

Newey's proficiency in Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technology, in addition to his design expertise, makes him an asset to the team. Horner believes that the team's new package will enable them to improve their prospects in the upcoming seasons.

According to Horner, Newey has shown a strong commitment to the team's plans to produce its own engines from 2026, and he sees the long-term potential in the concept.

Newey is widely regarded as one of the most successful car designers in F1, having earned titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull during his illustrious career. His expertise has helped him earn a staggering ten Formula One Constructors' World Championships, which is a honour given to the team that accumulates the most points over a season. His championship-winning cars include the Williams FW14B (1992), the Williams FW15C (1993), the Williams FW16 (1994), the McLaren MP4/13 (1998), the McLaren MP4/14 (1999), the McLaren MP4-15 (2000), the Renault R25 (2005), the Red Bull RB6 (2010), the Red Bull RB7 (2011),the Red Bull RB9 (2013), and the Red Bull RB18 (2022).

His commitment to Red Bull signifies a significant boost for the team's prospects in the upcoming seasons, and his contribution to the sport cannot be overstated.