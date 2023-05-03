  • Home
  • News
  • F1 Designer Adrian Newey Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull Racing

F1 Designer Adrian Newey Signs Contract Extension With Red Bull Racing

The renowned F1 designer has extended his contract with the championship-winning Red Bull team.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
03-May-23 05:38 PM IST
Adrian Newey (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Adrian Newey has renewed his contract with Red Bull
  • Adrian Newey-designed cars have won a total of 11 constructors titles and 12 drivers championships
  • Newey joined Red Bull back in 2006

Adrian Newey, one of the most renowned designers in Formula One, has renewed his contract with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Although there hasn't been an official statement about the terms of his new contract, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his delight that Newey has officially committed to the team after joining in 2006. Horner further conveyed his belief that Adrian Newey has been a crucial figure in Red Bull since its early days. In an interview with Motorsport.com, he referred to Newey as a "fundamental part" of the team.
 

Horner highlighted Newey's versatility in various areas, his experience, and knowledge as the reasons for his value to the team. Horner also acknowledged Newey's collaboration with other senior figures at the team, including F1 technical director Pierre Wache and powertrains chief Ben Hodgkinson. Horner believes that the team's setup enables Newey to apply his expertise in multiple areas instead of focusing on one particular topic.

Newey has won 10 constructors championships in Formula 1.

 

Newey's proficiency in Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technology, in addition to his design expertise, makes him an asset to the team. Horner believes that the team's new package will enable them to improve their prospects in the upcoming seasons.

 

According to Horner, Newey has shown a strong commitment to the team's plans to produce its own engines from 2026, and he sees the long-term potential in the concept.

Newey is widely regarded as one of the most successful car designers in F1, having earned titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull during his illustrious career. His expertise has helped him earn a staggering ten Formula One Constructors' World Championships, which is a honour given to the team that accumulates the most points over a season. His championship-winning cars include the Williams FW14B (1992), the Williams FW15C (1993), the Williams FW16 (1994), the McLaren MP4/13 (1998), the McLaren MP4/14 (1999), the McLaren MP4-15 (2000), the Renault R25 (2005), the Red Bull RB6 (2010), the Red Bull RB7 (2011),the Red Bull RB9 (2013), and the Red Bull RB18 (2022).

 

His commitment to Red Bull signifies a significant boost for the team's prospects in the upcoming seasons, and his contribution to the sport cannot be overstated.

Related Articles
F1: Horner Says Verstappen & Perez Are “Free To Race Each Other At The Moment”
F1: Horner Says Verstappen & Perez Are “Free To Race Each Other At The Moment”
11 hours ago
Ricciardo To Drive Red Bull F1 Car On The Nordschleife Layout Of The Nurburgring
Ricciardo To Drive Red Bull F1 Car On The Nordschleife Layout Of The Nurburgring
8 days ago
Ricciardo Set To Get A Formula 1 Test With Red Bull Later In The Year
Ricciardo Set To Get A Formula 1 Test With Red Bull Later In The Year
12 days ago
F1: Horner Dismisses Rumours Of Technical Chief Newey Leaving Red Bull
F1: Horner Dismisses Rumours Of Technical Chief Newey Leaving Red Bull
18 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour XLT 4x4
2018 Ford
Endeavour XLT 4x4
  • 45,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
30.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now