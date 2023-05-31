Renault India Crosses 9 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

French carmaker Renault has announced it has sold a total of 9 lakh vehicles in India till date. It has taken the company a little over a decade to achieve this milestone since it began operations in the Indian market. Over the past 11 years, Renault has rolled out multiple models, including pivotal introductions such as the Duster SUV, Kwid hatchback and the Triber MPV. At present, Renault has a network of more than 450 showrooms and 530 service stations across India.

Also Read: Renault Introduces Updated Kwid, Triber And Kiger That Comply With More Stringer BS6 Emission Norms

2023 Updated Renault Triber

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, "We are extremely thrilled to have crossed the 9-lac sales milestone in India. This incredible journey has been made possible by the unwavering support and belief in the brand from our esteemed customers, dedicated dealer partners, valued suppliers, and our exceptional team of employees and engineering professionals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this remarkable achievement. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. “The company’s commitment to the Indian Government's 'Make in India' vision is unwavering, and Renault aims to attain 90% localization for its upcoming products.”

2023 updated Renault Kwid

Renault updated its India line-up, including the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, in February 2023, to meet the new Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms. The 2023 models of Kwid, Triber, and Kiger come with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard. The Kwid also offers Hill Start Assist (HSA) in select variants. Both the Kiger and Triber have a 4-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.

Also Read: Renault Kiger RXT (O) Receives A Price Cut, Now Costs Rs 7.99 Lakh

Recently, Renault reduced the price of the RXT (O) manual version of the Renault Kiger

Recently, Renault reduced the price of the RXT (O) manual version of the Renault Kiger. It was previously priced at Rs 8.25 lakh, but now costs Rs 7.99 lakh, a reduction of approximately Rs 26,000 for the mid-spec trim of the subcompact SUV. In CY 2022, total sales figures for Renault India stood at 87,118 units, down 9.14 per cent from 95,878 units sold in December 2021.