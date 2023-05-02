  • Home
Renault Kiger RXT (O) Receives A Price Cut, Now Costs Rs 7.99 Lakh

In addition to a price reduction for the RXT (O) trim, Renault is also extending a cash discount and benefits on the RXZ trims of the Kiger sub-compact SUV.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
02-May-23 11:50 AM IST
Highlights
  • Renault has slashed the price of the Kiger RXT (O) by Rs 25,000.
  • Buyers of the Kiger RXZ can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000.
  • The Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a bid to find a stronger foothold in the sub-compact SUV market, Renault has slashed the price of the RXT (O) manual version of the Renault Kiger. Previously priced at Rs 8.25 lakh, the Renault Kiger RXT (O) manual now costs Rs 7.99 lakh; a reduction of roughly Rs 26,000 in the price of the mid-spec trim of the sub-compact SUV. The RXT (O) continues with the same features list as before, which includes LED headlights and tail-lights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: 2024 Renault Duster Spotted Testing; More Details Revealed

 

Renault has now added a tyre pressure monitoring system to all variants of all of its models (including the Kiger) in India.

 

Renault is also extending a cash discount of Rs 10,000 to buyers of the higher-spec RXZ trims of the Kiger, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discounts of up to Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to Rs 49,000.

 

Also Read: All New Renault 5 EV: Details Released Ahead Of 2024 Debut

 

As part of its transition to BS6 Phase-II compliance, Renault India updated its entire passenger vehicle portfolio earlier in 2023, adding electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) on all variants of all of its models, including the Kiger.

 

Hill start assist is also part of standard safety kit on the updated 2023 Renault Kiger.

 

Commenting on the revised pricing for the Kiger, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of enhanced range of Renault Kiger, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the Kiger is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhanced value in terms of the safety, quality and features."

 

"In addition, we have also introduced attractive offers and financing options, to make the ownership experience of our customers even more delightful. We are confident that the new enhanced range of Renault Kiger will exceed the expectations of our customers and reinforce our position as a trusted brand in the automotive industry”, Mamillapalle added.

 

The Kiger operates in a segment now dominated by the Tata Nexon, but also has to contend with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and the mechanically-related Nissan Magnite. Prices for the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

