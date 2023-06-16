Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta Steps Down; Replacement To Be Appointed Shortly

Nissan has announced Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta has stepped down from the company, effective by June 27. Gupta, who also served as the Representative Executive Officer at the Japanese carmaker, has elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities, as per a media statement issued by Nissan. Gupta will retire from the board of directors at the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27.

Reports say that an internal tussle with another senior management official was the cause of his eventual decision to quit. Gupta was appointed COO in 2019, shortly after former CEO, Carlos Ghosn was arrested by officials over alleged financial fraud.

A report by AFP stated that rivalry between Gupta and Chief Executive, Makoto Uchida for the top position at the company was the cause of his eventual departure. Although it did not elaborate, the newspaper also stated that Gupta was also facing “multiple internal complaints”. In its statement, Nissan said that its new executive line-up will be announced by June 27.

In 2023, Renault and Nissan signed a new deal, renewing their 24-year-old partnership that had recently hit the rocks following the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, and plunging global sales. The conditions of the deal stated Nissan and Renault Group would retain a 15 per cent cross-shareholding, with Renault transferring 28.4 per cent of Nissan shares into a French trust. Other announcements regarding the partnership included, Nissan investing up to 15 per cent in Ampere, Renault Group’s EV and software entity in Europe, and up to 80 per cent of vehicles from Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi would be built on a common platform by 2026.