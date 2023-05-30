Nissan Unveils Carbon-Neutral Fuel Powered Z Racing Concept

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) have announced the Nissan Z Racing Concept which is fueled by carbon-neutral fuel (CNF), will enter the NAPAC Fuji SUPER TEC 24-hour race, which is the second round of the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2023. The event will take place from May 26 to 28 at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Nissan Z Racing Concept, which runs on carbon-neutral fuel, will compete in new motorsports categories. In the previous year, this newly developed racer participated in the 24-hour endurance race and received the checkered flag. This year, the Nissan Z Racing Concept will enter the ST-Q class for development vehicles. The racer is based on the Nissan Z GT4, and features aerodynamic and cooling system enhancements.





By participating in the race, Nissan and NMC will gather valuable data for racecar and aftermarket-part development, while also gaining experience with carbon-neutral fuel. This aligns with Nissan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its product life cycle by fiscal year 2050. In addition to their involvement in the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race series, Nissan and NMC are exploring a broader range of carbon-neutral motorsports.

Takao Katagiri, head of Nissan's Motorsports Business Unit Office and president of NMC said, “From a sustainability perspective, we are taking on new challenges to expand our potential in motorsports”. Further continued “We aim to get a lot of data through this tough 24-hour endurance race that we can use in future development, helping us create even more exciting cars for customers around the world.”

For the ST-Q class, 4 drivers have been selected: Kohei Hirate, Daiki Sasaki, Mitsunori Takaboshi, Tsugio Matsuda. Under the team principal Motohiro Matsumura



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



