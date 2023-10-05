Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has reported wholesales of 10,759 units for September 2023, marking a substantial year-over-year (YOY) growth of 48% compared to the same period last year. Notably, export wholesales comprised 8,305 units, the highest in the past four years, showcasing progress since achieving the 1 million export unit milestone in 2022. The month of September witnessed a surge in export wholesales, rising by 3,494 units compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year. Domestic wholesales accounted for 2,454 units.

In addition to its export success, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has bolstered its presence in the domestic market. The company recently expanded its network in India to 276 touchpoints, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The Nissan Magnite, an offering in the product portfolio of Nissan Motors India, has emerged as a backbone in India for Nissan. Additionally, it has been designated as the Official Car of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Expanding its global reach, Nissan Magnite is currently exported to 15 countries worldwide, with recent market entries in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Furthermore, the company has strategically shifted its primary export focus from Europe to Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.