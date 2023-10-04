Login

Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12

The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Oct-23 03:04 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Magnite to get AMT option with 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
  • Gearbox option will be available across all non-turbo variants
  • Nissan says AMT will be more fuel efficient than the manual

Nissan will launch the Magnite AMT (automated manual transmission) in India on October 12, 2023. The AMT option will be available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the company saying it will be offered across all non-turbo variants. The AMT joins the Magnite’s powertrain line-up about 3 years after the subcompact SUV made its India debut in 2020.

 

Also read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon  
 

Expect Nissan to make no changes to the output of the naturally aspirated petrol engine. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder mill develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque in its current application. Nissan, however, has said that the AMT variants will be more efficient than its manual counterparts.

 

Also read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept  
 

In terms of features, expect the AMT models to carry over all the tech from the equivalent manual models. The naturally aspirated petrol is available across all variants from the base XE to the top XV Premium trim levels.

Carmaker also recently showcased the Magnite Kuro Edition.

 

The addition of an AMT option should help Nissan unlock more demand for its sole model in India by targeting a new set of buyers. Buyers currently have just two automatic variants to pick from, the XV Turbo CVT and the XV Premium Turbo CVT with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The AMT on the non-turbo models should bring down the asking price by a notable margin with even the base XE variant set to get the option. We expect the AMT models could cost in the region of Rs 60,000 more than the manual equivalent.

 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Price Announcement In October  
 

Nissan also recently showcased the Magnite Kuro Edition for the first time. Essentially a blacked-out special edition of the SUV, the Kuro Edition feature an all-black exterior, with its grille, skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps all finished in black. The Kuro Edition will be based on the Magnite XV and will come with both 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, subscribe us on YouTube and follow us on WhatsApp channel .

# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Nissan Magnite SUV# Nissan Magnite AMT# Nissan Magnite KURO edition# Nissan SUV# SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Magnite

Nissan Magnite
8.1
0
10

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 5.97 - 10.82 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

Popular Nissan Models

Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R

₹ 2.12 Crore

Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite

₹ 5.97 - 10.82 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-4715 second ago

The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.

Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
Tata Harrier Facelift Interior Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-4380 second ago

The facelifted Harrier appears to have a larger touchscreen and new digital instruments display.

Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
Audi India Registers Sales Growth Of 88 Per Cent In The First Nine Months Of 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

The German luxury car manufacturer retailed a total of 5,530 units, marking an 88 per cent growth in sales

Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.

All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
All-Electric Nissan Hyper Urban Concept Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Hyper Urban concept offers the potential for hardware updates, like having the interior refreshed with a new instrument panel

Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore

All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
All-New Volvo EM90 Design Previewed In New Teaser Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The EM90 will be Volvo's third born-electric model after the EX90 and EX30 and the brand's first MPV.

Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The AMT gearbox will be available as an option across all non-turbo variants of the Magnite.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200: 7 Things You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

New suspension, updated brakes, tweaks to the engine, better accessibility and affordability are the focus areas of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 range.

Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

India accounted for 32.6 per cent of Suzuki Motor Corporation's cumulative global sales.

Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; 1.0 Turbo And Dual-Tone Trims More In Demand
Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Goes Up To 6 Months; 1.0 Turbo And Dual-Tone Trims More In Demand
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

The Nissan Magnite is the newest addition to the sub-compact SUV space, and the car has already garnered some attention. It has been less than two months, since the launch of the SUV, and the company is already seeing a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Nissan dealers in Mumbai and Delhi have started pre-launch bookings for the Magnite subcompact SUV. It will go on sale in the country on November 26, 2020.

2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new Magnite SUV will be unveiled globally on October 21, 2020. Here's a look at what we know so far about Nissans first subcompact SUV.

Nissan Magnite Concept Subcompact SUV: Design Impressions
Nissan Magnite Concept Subcompact SUV: Design Impressions
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Nissan Magnite will enter a highly competitive segment when it arrives next year that has proven to be a volumes-driver for most automakers. The Japanese carmaker has only revealed the exterior of the SUV for now and it indeed looks promising. So let's take a closer look at what makes the new Nissan Magnite concept special.

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
c&b icon
By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The SUV will get two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved