Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
04-Oct-23 03:04 PM IST
Highlights
- Magnite to get AMT option with 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
- Gearbox option will be available across all non-turbo variants
- Nissan says AMT will be more fuel efficient than the manual
Nissan will launch the Magnite AMT (automated manual transmission) in India on October 12, 2023. The AMT option will be available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the company saying it will be offered across all non-turbo variants. The AMT joins the Magnite’s powertrain line-up about 3 years after the subcompact SUV made its India debut in 2020.
Also read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
Expect Nissan to make no changes to the output of the naturally aspirated petrol engine. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder mill develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque in its current application. Nissan, however, has said that the AMT variants will be more efficient than its manual counterparts.
Also read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
In terms of features, expect the AMT models to carry over all the tech from the equivalent manual models. The naturally aspirated petrol is available across all variants from the base XE to the top XV Premium trim levels.
Carmaker also recently showcased the Magnite Kuro Edition.
The addition of an AMT option should help Nissan unlock more demand for its sole model in India by targeting a new set of buyers. Buyers currently have just two automatic variants to pick from, the XV Turbo CVT and the XV Premium Turbo CVT with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The AMT on the non-turbo models should bring down the asking price by a notable margin with even the base XE variant set to get the option. We expect the AMT models could cost in the region of Rs 60,000 more than the manual equivalent.
Also read: Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Price Announcement In October
Nissan also recently showcased the Magnite Kuro Edition for the first time. Essentially a blacked-out special edition of the SUV, the Kuro Edition feature an all-black exterior, with its grille, skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps all finished in black. The Kuro Edition will be based on the Magnite XV and will come with both 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options.
