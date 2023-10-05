Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7

Nissan has unveiled a new variant of its subcompact SUV, the Magnite. Named the Kuro Edition, this version of the SUV features an all-black theme, inside and out. To be available with 1.0-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engine options, Nissan will reveal prices for the Magnite Kuro Edition on October 7.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 12

The Kuro Edition features a black colour scheme along with its skid plate, roof rails, grille and alloy wheels, all finished in black

In keeping with its all-black theme, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is offered with an all-black exterior, which features a black colour scheme along with its skid plate, roof rails, grille and alloy wheels, all finished in black. Similarly, the vehicle also has an all-black cabin with a black dash panel, interior accents and door trim inserts. Based on the top-of-the-line XV variant, the vehicle is available with features such as 360-degree cameras, themed floor mats and a wireless charger.

Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold

The vehicle gets an all-black cabin with a black instrument panel, interior accents, and door trim inserts

The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition can be had with either the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol or the 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.0-litre petrol mill churns out a peak power output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque while mated to a manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 98.6 bhp and 152 Nm while mated to a CVT, and has a marginally higher torque output of 160 Nm when paired to a manual gearbox, maintaining the same power output.