Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option
By Girish Karkera
5 mins read
09-Oct-23 12:00 PM IST
Highlights
- The Nissan Magnite finally gets an AMT option and its called EZ-Shift
- The AMT unit is the same transmission that is already offered in the Renault Kiger
- Nissan will offere the AMT unit only with the non-turbo version of the Magnite
The Nissan Magnite is the sole breadwinner for the Japanese brand in India. Launched during the troubled aftermath of COVID-19, the cleverly packaged sub-4-metre SUV did catch the fancy of many Indians. The combination of an understated yet elegant design, reasonably spacious and well-appointed cabin and efficient powertrain options has meant a steady flow of footfalls at Nissan showrooms.
The Magnite comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in both turbo and non-turbo options. The former is also available with a CVT gearbox. With an aim to offer a more affordable automatic option, Nissan is adding an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) to the mix, and it is called the Nissan Magnite ‘EZ-Shift’. This is only available with the non-turbo engine and will slot below the Magnite Turbo/CVT variant.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 10
The Nissan Magnite finally gets an AMT option and this one is called the Magnite EZ-Shift
Since Renault and Nissan is a joint manufacturing operation it will be logical to expect the AMT to be similar to the one found on the Kiger - the Indo-French version of the Magnite. Essentially it is a unit that sits additionally on the 5-speed manual gearbox. This manages the clutch operation automatically doing away with the need for a foot clutch pedal and a manual gear shifter.
The Magnite EZ-Shift get the same 1.0-litre non-turbo petrol engine that's now mated to a 5-speed AMT unit
Instead, the latter is similar to an automatic gear shifter with three modes - Drive, Neutral and Reverse. As in most AMTs, there is no Parking slot. Need to put it in N and pull the hand brake for that.
Also Read: Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
The 1.0-litre petrol engine isn't the peppiest of engines out there but it's good for city commute
This engine makes around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. It isn't the peppiest of units but it is supposed to be a workhorse intended to clock kilometres with minimum of fuss. With the manual gearbox one could feel the lack of grunt and the same stays for the AMT version however, the upside is that it does away with the chore of frequent gear changes. This makes sense for someone looking at a car from a convenience point of view.
The 5-speed AMT, borrowed from the Kiger, isn't tuned for acceleration but the shifts are smooth and not jerky
The Magnite in this guise is built for the purpose of everyday, practical transportation rather than the thrill of driving. From that angle, it makes a lot of sense. If you need something quicker the Turbo engine option is available. Of course, for a price.
The Magnite EZ-Shift picks up speed without showing much urgency but in a relatively linear manner for an AMT
The 5-speed AMT, borrowed from the Kiger has been further tuned for Magnite claims Nissan. Acceleration may not be its forte given the inherent nature of being an AMT mated to a 1.0-litre non-turbo engine, but the shifts are smooth and not jerky. It picks up speed without showing much urgency but in a relatively linear manner for an AMT. There is an option to manually upshift or downshift in case the driver needs to intervene but do get used to the slight lag in response time as compared to a conventional automatic.
The Magnite EZ-Shift doesn't like to be rushed, but the AMT unit holds on to the gear for a tad longer than expected even when you build speed
Floor the throttle for emergency and the petrol unit sounds stressed although vibrations are controlled. The AMT smartly downshift even two cogs. It holds on to the gear for a tad longer than expected even when you build speed. This unit is better for city use or if you prefer comfortable highway cruising rather than being on the limit always.
The Magnite EZ Shift is expected to priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh
The price of the Magnite EZ Shift is expected to start as low as Rs. 6.5 lakh as it is available from the base XE variant going up to Rs. 9.5 lakh (all ex-showroom) for the top XV Premium trim. The car pictured here gets the new Blue/Black Dual Tone shade which will also be carried over to the other Magnite versions. The recently introduced all-black Magnite Kuro Special Edition will also be available with this transmission option.
The Magnite EZ-Shift gets the new Blue/Black dual-tone shade which will also be carried over to the other Magnite versions
While no new features have been added, Nissan says the Magnite EZ Shift has been further refined for Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) and can clock a better fuel economy figure than the manual gearbox version. Features such as Hill Start Assist and Vehicle Dynamic Control add to its ability to be a confident drive.
The Magnite EZ-Shift sees no change in features, and continues to offer the same equipment
Some niggles such as uneven panel gaps and plastic fittings exist, but they don't hamper the overall value proposition that the Magnite offers especially with the AMT option that brings automatic gearbox-like convenience for a lesser price.
Photos: Arvind Salhan
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
-11634 second ago
The Nissan Magnite AMT, or EZ-Shift, as the company likes to call it, comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. The same set-up that we have seen in its sister car, the Renault Kiger.
9 days ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV seems to have all the ingredients to be the do-it-all luxury electric vehicle. But is it though?
12 days ago
Do small turbo engines make sense? What are the good, the bad and the exciting bits about owning a subcompact SUV with a turbo mill. We try to find out.
17 days ago
Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility
18 days ago
Here's a quick review of the 2023 Tata Nexon EV, in pictures.
19 days ago
The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco offers good airflow for use in warm weather, a comfortable fit and decent protection. Made from recycled plastic, it makes a ‘green’ statement as well. But should you consider buying it?
19 days ago
We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.
19 days ago
The third generation 390 Duke has received the most significant update since its introduction in 2013.
21 days ago
21 days ago
The KTM 390 Duke has received a significant update in the form of a new chassis, powertrain, features and more. How much better is it now? And is it worth the asking price?
-9756 second ago
Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.
22 hours ago
The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.
1 day ago
The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.
1 day ago
Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.
2 days ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.