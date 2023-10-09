Login

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

The Nissan Magnite AMT, or EZ-Shift, as the company likes to call it, comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. The same set-up that we have seen in its sister car, the Renault Kiger.
By Girish Karkera

5 mins read

09-Oct-23 12:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite finally gets an AMT option and its called EZ-Shift
  • The AMT unit is the same transmission that is already offered in the Renault Kiger
  • Nissan will offere the AMT unit only with the non-turbo version of the Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the sole breadwinner for the Japanese brand in India. Launched during the troubled aftermath of COVID-19, the cleverly packaged sub-4-metre SUV did catch the fancy of many Indians. The combination of an understated yet elegant design, reasonably spacious and well-appointed cabin and efficient powertrain options has meant a steady flow of footfalls at Nissan showrooms.  

 

 

The Magnite comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in both turbo and non-turbo options. The former is also available with a CVT gearbox. With an aim to offer a more affordable automatic option, Nissan is adding an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) to the mix, and it is called the Nissan Magnite ‘EZ-Shift’. This is only available with the non-turbo engine and will slot below the Magnite Turbo/CVT variant. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT India Launch On October 10

 

The Nissan Magnite finally gets an AMT option and this one is called the Magnite EZ-Shift

 

Since Renault and Nissan is a joint manufacturing operation it will be logical to expect the AMT to be similar to the one found on the Kiger - the Indo-French version of the Magnite. Essentially it is a unit that sits additionally on the 5-speed manual gearbox. This manages the clutch operation automatically doing away with the need for a foot clutch pedal and a manual gear shifter. 

 

The Magnite EZ-Shift get the same 1.0-litre non-turbo petrol engine that's now mated to a 5-speed AMT unit

 

Instead, the latter is similar to an automatic gear shifter with three modes - Drive, Neutral and Reverse. As in most AMTs, there is no Parking slot. Need to put it in N and pull the hand brake for that.

 

Also Read: Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh

 

The 1.0-litre petrol engine isn't the peppiest of engines out there but it's good for city commute

 

This engine makes around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. It isn't the peppiest of units but it is supposed to be a workhorse intended to clock kilometres with minimum of fuss. With the manual gearbox one could feel the lack of grunt and the same stays for the AMT version however, the upside is that it does away with the chore of frequent gear changes. This makes sense for someone looking at a car from a convenience point of view. 

 

The 5-speed AMT, borrowed from the Kiger, isn't tuned for acceleration but the shifts are smooth and not jerky

 

The Magnite in this guise is built for the purpose of everyday, practical transportation rather than the thrill of driving. From that angle, it makes a lot of sense. If you need something quicker the Turbo engine option is available. Of course, for a price.

 

The Magnite EZ-Shift picks up speed without showing much urgency but in a relatively linear manner for an AMT

 

The 5-speed AMT, borrowed from the Kiger has been further tuned for Magnite claims Nissan. Acceleration may not be its forte given the inherent nature of being an AMT mated to a 1.0-litre non-turbo engine, but the shifts are smooth and not jerky. It picks up speed without showing much urgency but in a relatively linear manner for an AMT. There is an option to manually upshift or downshift in case the driver needs to intervene but do get used to the slight lag in response time as compared to a conventional automatic. 

 

The Magnite EZ-Shift doesn't like to be rushed, but the AMT unit holds on to the gear for a tad longer than expected even when you build speed

 

Floor the throttle for emergency and the petrol unit sounds stressed although vibrations are controlled. The AMT smartly downshift even two cogs. It holds on to the gear for a tad longer than expected even when you build speed. This unit is better for city use or if you prefer comfortable highway cruising rather than being on the limit always.

 

The Magnite EZ Shift is expected to priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh 

 

The price of the Magnite EZ Shift is expected to start as low as Rs. 6.5 lakh as it is available from the base XE variant going up to Rs. 9.5 lakh (all ex-showroom) for the top XV Premium trim. The car pictured here gets the new Blue/Black Dual Tone shade which will also be carried over to the other Magnite versions. The recently introduced all-black Magnite Kuro Special Edition will also be available with this transmission option.

 

The Magnite EZ-Shift gets the new Blue/Black dual-tone shade which will also be carried over to the other Magnite versions

 

While no new features have been added, Nissan says the Magnite EZ Shift has been further refined for Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) and can clock a better fuel economy figure than the manual gearbox version. Features such as Hill Start Assist and Vehicle Dynamic Control add to its ability to be a confident drive. 

 

The Magnite EZ-Shift sees no change in features, and continues to offer the same equipment

 

Some niggles such as uneven panel gaps and plastic fittings exist, but they don't hamper the overall value proposition that the Magnite offers especially with the AMT option that brings automatic gearbox-like convenience for a lesser price.

 

Photos: Arvind Salhan

# Nissan Magnite AMT# Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift# Nissan Magnite AMT Review# Magnite AMT Review# Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review# SUV# Family# review# petrol

Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option
