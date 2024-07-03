Login
Mercedes-Benz EQA vs BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions, Battery Options And Range Compared

Here’s how the Mercedes-Benz EQA, the brand’s latest EV in the Indian market compares with its rivals on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the all-electric EQA in the Indian market on July 8.
  • To solely be offered in the long-range 250+ variant in India.
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQA will rival the BMW iX1 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its all-electric SUV, the EQA, in India. Based on the GLA, the EQA is the German automaker’s smallest electric SUV in global markets and sits below the EQB – already on sale in India. It's the EQA 250+ long-range variant that will be launched in the Indian market. Slated to launch on July 8, here’s how the Mercedes-Benz EQA compares with its main rivals on paper.

 

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQA on July 8

 

Dimensions

 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+BMW iX1Volvo XC40 Recharge
Length4463 mm4500 mm4440 mm
Width 1834 mm1845 mm1873 mm
Height1612 mm1642 mm1647 mm
Wheelbase2729 mm2692 mm2702 mm

On the dimensions front, the EQA has the longest wheelbase here despite being 37 mm shorter in length than the BMW iX1. However, in terms of width and height, it is surpassed by both the BMW and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

 

BMW i X1 tracking

The BMW iX1 is solely offered with a dual-motor setup

 

Powertrain

 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+BMW iX1Volvo XC40 Recharge
Motor TypeSingle-MotorDual-MotorSingle-Motor (Plus)Dual-Motor (Ultimate)
Power Output187 bhp308 bhp238 bhp402 bhp
Torque385 Nm494 Nm420 Nm660 Nm
0 to 100 kmph8.6 seconds5.6 seconds7.3 seconds4.9 seconds

 

Offered with a single-motor setup, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is the least powerful vehicle in this comparison, with its powertrain churning out 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. Even the single motor ‘Plus’ variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge churns out 51 bhp and 35 Nm more, and on paper, does the 0 to 100 kmph run over a second quicker than the Mercedes. The BMW on the other hand, is powered by a dual-motor setup and is significantly more powerful (121 bhp and 109 Nm more) than the Mercedes-Benz. But it is no match for the XC40 Recharge Ultimate. The dual-motor variant of the Volvo churns out a massive 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. 

 

Upcoming Mercedes Benz EQA vs Rivals Specifications Comparison 1

The dual-motor variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most powerful model in this segment.

 

Battery and Range

 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+BMW iX1Volvo XC40 Recharge
Battery Capacity70.5 kWh66.4 kWh69 kWh (Plus)78 kWh (Ultimate)
Range560 km (WLTP)440 km (WLTP)475 km (WLTP)505 km (WLTP)

 

What it lacks in performance, the Mercedes-Benz EQA makes up for in terms of range figures. Mercedes-Benz claims a range of 560 km for the EQA from its 70.5 kWh battery pack, which is the highest in this comparison. The XC40 Recharge Ultimate, despite having the largest battery here, has a lower WLTP range of 505 km, while its single-motor counterpart delivers a claimed range of 475 km. The BMW has the smallest battery here and subsequently has the lowest WLTP range figure of 440 km here.

