Mercedes-Benz EQA vs BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions, Battery Options And Range Compared

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its all-electric SUV, the EQA, in India. Based on the GLA, the EQA is the German automaker’s smallest electric SUV in global markets and sits below the EQB – already on sale in India. It's the EQA 250+ long-range variant that will be launched in the Indian market. Slated to launch on July 8, here’s how the Mercedes-Benz EQA compares with its main rivals on paper.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQA on July 8

Dimensions

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ BMW iX1 Volvo XC40 Recharge Length 4463 mm 4500 mm 4440 mm Width 1834 mm 1845 mm 1873 mm Height 1612 mm 1642 mm 1647 mm Wheelbase 2729 mm 2692 mm 2702 mm

On the dimensions front, the EQA has the longest wheelbase here despite being 37 mm shorter in length than the BMW iX1. However, in terms of width and height, it is surpassed by both the BMW and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The BMW iX1 is solely offered with a dual-motor setup

Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ BMW iX1 Volvo XC40 Recharge Motor Type Single-Motor Dual-Motor Single-Motor (Plus) Dual-Motor (Ultimate) Power Output 187 bhp 308 bhp 238 bhp 402 bhp Torque 385 Nm 494 Nm 420 Nm 660 Nm 0 to 100 kmph 8.6 seconds 5.6 seconds 7.3 seconds 4.9 seconds

Offered with a single-motor setup, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is the least powerful vehicle in this comparison, with its powertrain churning out 187 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. Even the single motor ‘Plus’ variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge churns out 51 bhp and 35 Nm more, and on paper, does the 0 to 100 kmph run over a second quicker than the Mercedes. The BMW on the other hand, is powered by a dual-motor setup and is significantly more powerful (121 bhp and 109 Nm more) than the Mercedes-Benz. But it is no match for the XC40 Recharge Ultimate. The dual-motor variant of the Volvo churns out a massive 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

The dual-motor variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most powerful model in this segment.

Battery and Range

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ BMW iX1 Volvo XC40 Recharge Battery Capacity 70.5 kWh 66.4 kWh 69 kWh (Plus) 78 kWh (Ultimate) Range 560 km (WLTP) 440 km (WLTP) 475 km (WLTP) 505 km (WLTP)

What it lacks in performance, the Mercedes-Benz EQA makes up for in terms of range figures. Mercedes-Benz claims a range of 560 km for the EQA from its 70.5 kWh battery pack, which is the highest in this comparison. The XC40 Recharge Ultimate, despite having the largest battery here, has a lower WLTP range of 505 km, while its single-motor counterpart delivers a claimed range of 475 km. The BMW has the smallest battery here and subsequently has the lowest WLTP range figure of 440 km here.