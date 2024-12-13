Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz India has showcased its futuristic Vision One-Eleven concept at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Developed at the Mercedes-Benz International Design Centre in Carlsbad, California, this concept car pays tribute to the iconic Mercedes C111 experimental prototype from the 1960s-1970s, a rare model limited to just 16 units. The C111 was made by the German brand for various tests and development programmes back in the day.

The Vision One-Eleven wears a deep metallic orange paintwork.

The Vision One-Eleven adopts a sleek design, denoted by clean, minimalist lines. Its deep metallic orange paintwork is reminiscent of the C111 prototype. Both the front and rear display panels feature oval shapes with pixel optics, which not only serve as headlights and taillights but also can display customisable messages and patterns. An all-glass roof extends across the top and sides, functioning as both the roof and windows. Further highlighting its design are the iconic gullwing doors, syncing with the C111.

The interior is relevantly minimalistic compared to the exterior.

The interior of the Vision One-Eleven employs a minimalist yet futuristic layout. Chrome-coloured bucket seats and a race-inspired steering wheel prompt a design language similar to Mercedes-AMG race cars. The pixel-display theme seen on the exterior continues inside, dominating the dashboard and creating a visually cohesive design.

The Mercedes Vision One-Eleven employs two axial-flux motors.

As for the powertrain, the Vision One-Eleven is powered by two axial-flux electric motors. Compared to traditional radial-flux motors, axial-flux technology is more compact and lightweight in design, making it ideal for electric vehicles. The company has not revealed any power or range figures for the concept but states that these motors can deliver significant power and torque.

The Vision One-Eleven car is the fifth exclusive ‘concept car’ showcased by Mercedes-Benz in India, following the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 coupe, AMG GT6, Electric G-Class, and the Project Maybach.