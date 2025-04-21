Login
Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India

The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on sale in India for slightly over 2 years, as it was launched in India as a full import in December 2022.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz GLB no longer on sale in India.
  • Prices for the GLB started at Rs 63.80 lakh
  • Was the most affordable 7-seat SUV from Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the GLB SUV in India, with all units imported into the country sold out. Launched in December 2022 alongside the EQB electric SUV (which remains on sale), the GLB was part of the brand's entry-level SUV lineup in India, and only a limited number of units were allocated for the Indian market. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle

 

Mercedes Benz EQB GLB 25 2022 11 29 T14 34 23 123 Z

Globally, the GLB received a facelift in 2023 that introduced refreshed bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, updated lighting elements, and a new grille featuring a single horizontal slat. Interior updates included new upholstery options, a redesigned steering wheel, and dual 10.25-inch digital displays as standard. One of the significant upgrades was the inclusion of 48-volt mild-hybrid systems for both petrol and diesel variants. However, this updated version is yet to be introduced here. 

  Mercedes Benz EQB GLB 12 2022 11 29 T14 03 14 824 Z

In India, the GLB was offered in three variants: the GLB 220d 4MATIC, GLB 220d, and GLB 200. The diesel variants featured a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine churning out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The petrol-powered GLB 200 was equipped with a smaller 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine making 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque mated to the same eight-speed automatic gearbox.  

 

Despite its relatively low sales, the GLB carved a niche for itself by being one of the most affordable 7-seat luxury SUVs in India at launch, with prices ranging from Rs 63.80 lakh to Rs 69.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The GLB nameplate is likely to return to India, but whether it will be in the form of the facelifted GLB or a new-generation model, remains unknown for now.

