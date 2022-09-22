Ducati Scrambler Deliveries Cross 1 Lakh Units Globally Since 2015

Ducati has revealed that it has delivered over 1 lakh Scramblers to customers across the globe since the bike was launched in 2015. 2022 also marks the 60th anniversary of Ducati’s Scrambler name, with the company having rolled out the first Scrambler in 1962. The first Ducati Scrambler was launched in 1962, made as a request from the Berliner brothers, the company’s importers for the US market in the 1960s. The model remained on sale till 1975 with Ducati saying it enjoyed great success in the market.

The current Scrambler made its global debut in late 2014 before going on sale the following year

The current Scrambler was first revealed in 2014 before going on sale in markets across the globe in 2015. The Scrambler since then has come to be offered in several derivatives from the original Scrambler Icon, Urban Enduro, Street Classic, Classic to the Flat Track Pro, Café Racer, Desert Sled and the Scrambler 1100.

The Ducati merchandise range, Ducati Corse, has additionally partnered with Carrera Eyewear to release limited-run sunglasses to commemorate 60 years since Ducati first used the Scrambler name. The eyewear is limited to just 60 units and finished in “62Yellow” along with bearing few Scrambler design touches.

In the Indian market, Ducati offers several variants of the Scrambler ranging from the Icon 800 to the 1100.