BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreHonda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications ComparisonMaserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On SaleYamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On TestNissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals

Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox

The M2 CS also sheds 30 kg over the standard M2 with the 0-100 kmph sprint time reduced by 0.2 seconds.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 523 bhp & 650 Nm output equal to the standard BMW M4
  • BMW shaves off 30 kg compared to the M2
  • 0-100 kmph time reduced by 0.2 seconds

Following its public debut at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, BMW has revealed full details of the new M2 CS. The more hardcore derivative of BMW’s small M coupe is 30 kg lighter than the standard M2, with power output also bumped up from 473 bhp and 600 Nm to 523 bhp and 650 Nm – up 50 bhp and 50 Nm. Interestingly, these figures put the M2 CS on par with the standard M4. However, unlike the regular M2, the M2 CS is not offered with the option of a manual gearbox, with customers only being offered an 8-speed automatic.

 

Also read: New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025
 

New BMW M2 CS 1

Continuing with the powertrain, BMW says that the M2 CS’ engine benefits from technologies used by the brand in its race cars. This includes a pair of single-scroll turbos each feeding three cylinders, along with reworked engine internals including a forged crankshaft, a rigid crankcase with a closed-deck construction and more. Buyers are offered the option of a titanium muffler as well.

 

Also read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
 

New BMW M2 CS 4

Coming to the weight, BMW says it has shaved off 30 kg of weight from the M2 CS owing to greater use of carbon fibre parts. Weight-saving measures include the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic for the roof, boot lid and rear diffuser. The M2 CS also sits on lightweight forged alloy wheels wrapped in track tyres as standard. Buyers get the option to opt for sports tyres as a no-cost option.

 

Also read: BMW To Pay Registration Cost For i7 Electric Sedan, Uniform Pan-India Price Announced
 

Inside, the cabin also makes use of CFRP in the centre console and also features lighter-weight M Carbon bucket seats. The basic cabin design remains unchanged from the standard M2, replete with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and even an M-specific heads-up display.

New BMW M2 CS 3

Moving to the dynamics, BMW says that the M2 CS’ chassis and brakes have been retuned specifically for the special edition. The CS sits 8 mm lower than the standard M2 and gets bespoke tuning for its springs, dampers and chassis control systems. Adaptive dampers are standard as are M Compound brakes with red brake calipers. Buyers do get the option to upgrade to carbon ceramic brakes.

 

Also read: BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production
 

New BMW M2 CS 2

Coming to the performance, the reduced weight and gains in power and torque have had an effect on the car’s acceleration. The M2 CS hits 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the regular M2. The M2 CS also gets the M Driver’s Package as standard, lifting the top speed to 302 kmph as standard.

# BMW M2# BMW M2 Coupe# BMW M2 CS# M2 CS# BMW M2 CS specifications# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Full details on the more performance-focused M2 variant will be revealed in the coming week.
    New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025
  • The updated BMW M2 arrives shortly after its global debut and will make it to our shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
  • BMW India is the first to announce the increase in model prices with the change of calendar year.
    BMW To Hike Prices From January 1; 3 Percent Increase Across Model Range
  • BMW has also updated the standard 2 Series Coupe for global markets with minor tweaks.
    BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech
  • Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
    2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos

Latest News

  • The CB750 Hornet is the newest street naked offering that locks horns with the Triumph Trident 660.
    Honda CB750 Hornet Vs Triumph Trident 660: Specifications Comparison
  • Maserati's range in India is expanding with the introduction of two new open-top models.
    Maserati India Launched Two Open Top Models; MC20 Cielo and GranCabrio Goes On Sale
  • This product will be the result of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer’s partnership with River
    Yamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On Test
  • The new Nissan MPV, which will be mechanically related to the popular Renault Triber, will kickstart the Japanese carmaker’s renewed product offensive in the Indian market.
    Nissan’s Entry-Level MPV Confirmed For India Launch Early In 2026
  • The M2 CS also sheds 30 kg over the standard M2 with the 0-100 kmph sprint time reduced by 0.2 seconds.
    BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox
  • Over three years ago, an image from a presentation had confirmed that the E-Duke was in the works.
    KTM E-Duke Electric Prototype Makes First Public Appearance
  • All 30 units of this edition have been spoken for within a month of its launch.
    Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In India
  • Antonio Filosa has held various roles within Stellantis over the years and has over 25 years of experience in the automotive sector
    Antonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis
  • Key updates include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, new driver drowsiness detector, new accessory packs and minor cosmetic tweaks.
    2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control
  • In a media interaction, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa confirmed the company will roll out three new products over the course of the next 24 months, two of which will be based on the Alliance’s CMF-B architecture.
    Upcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 Launch

Research More on BMW M2

BMW M2
8.3

BMW M2

Starts at ₹ 1.03 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View M2 Specifications
View M2 Features

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox