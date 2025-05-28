BMW M2 CS Debuts With 523 bhp In-Line Six; No Manual Gearbox

Following its public debut at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, BMW has revealed full details of the new M2 CS. The more hardcore derivative of BMW’s small M coupe is 30 kg lighter than the standard M2, with power output also bumped up from 473 bhp and 600 Nm to 523 bhp and 650 Nm – up 50 bhp and 50 Nm. Interestingly, these figures put the M2 CS on par with the standard M4. However, unlike the regular M2, the M2 CS is not offered with the option of a manual gearbox, with customers only being offered an 8-speed automatic.

Continuing with the powertrain, BMW says that the M2 CS’ engine benefits from technologies used by the brand in its race cars. This includes a pair of single-scroll turbos each feeding three cylinders, along with reworked engine internals including a forged crankshaft, a rigid crankcase with a closed-deck construction and more. Buyers are offered the option of a titanium muffler as well.

Coming to the weight, BMW says it has shaved off 30 kg of weight from the M2 CS owing to greater use of carbon fibre parts. Weight-saving measures include the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic for the roof, boot lid and rear diffuser. The M2 CS also sits on lightweight forged alloy wheels wrapped in track tyres as standard. Buyers get the option to opt for sports tyres as a no-cost option.

Inside, the cabin also makes use of CFRP in the centre console and also features lighter-weight M Carbon bucket seats. The basic cabin design remains unchanged from the standard M2, replete with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and even an M-specific heads-up display.

Moving to the dynamics, BMW says that the M2 CS’ chassis and brakes have been retuned specifically for the special edition. The CS sits 8 mm lower than the standard M2 and gets bespoke tuning for its springs, dampers and chassis control systems. Adaptive dampers are standard as are M Compound brakes with red brake calipers. Buyers do get the option to upgrade to carbon ceramic brakes.

Coming to the performance, the reduced weight and gains in power and torque have had an effect on the car’s acceleration. The M2 CS hits 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the regular M2. The M2 CS also gets the M Driver’s Package as standard, lifting the top speed to 302 kmph as standard.