2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos

Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Story
  • No single brand features twice in the list.
  • Niche products like the Lexus LM and BMW M2 were the most watched cars from the premium category.
  • The eC3, Jimny and the Tiguan were the most popularly viewed cars from the mass segment.

The year 2023 saw a flurry of new car launches across various segments and price points. But only a few could manage to garner public attention. We list the ones that saw the most hits on our YouTube channel. 

 

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/az4FwXNmGYU?si=mhBp4DfdPW71ReXI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Lexus LM

The Lexus LM is a luxurious palace on wheels and the viewers certainly liked to see what this massive Japanese chauffeur-driven MPV has to offer. It's going to launch early next year with prices sure to be north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). 

 


<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8aEbTlsbJ2M?si=VnBj1pqwKDeswxgh" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Citroen eC3 

The first, small and affordable electric car from the French carmaker certainly managed to garner attention from the viewers. Priced at Rs 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a rival to the hugely popular Tata Tiago EV. 

 



 <iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0PQ0T0dq3s?si=Gc2dY4BBK0yi7ijN" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

BMW M2

The Bavarian brand brought its highly anticipated M2 to our shores and even surprised us by launching it with a manual gearbox. This meant that the BMW M2 became a pure driver’s delight, especially the ones that love to go sideways. 

 



 <iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ey0197fQyY0?si=nUgKi-LQTj2q-RUg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

2023 VW Tiguan

The Tiguan might not be a brisk seller in the market but even with its mild updates, its first look video received a healthy number of views. What was so special about the updated Tiguan? Watch for yourself by clicking the video link above. 

 


<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wa61Pi9xTKc?si=RKbR52-QfgM15i_Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Maruti Jimny

The Jimny arrived amidst much fanfare and understandably so. It's a hero product for Maruti but has seen a price reduction which might be good news for several prospective buyers. You can watch how the Jimny punches above its weight in our first drive review.
 

