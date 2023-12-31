2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos

The year 2023 saw a flurry of new car launches across various segments and price points. But only a few could manage to garner public attention. We list the ones that saw the most hits on our YouTube channel.

Lexus LM

The Lexus LM is a luxurious palace on wheels and the viewers certainly liked to see what this massive Japanese chauffeur-driven MPV has to offer. It's going to launch early next year with prices sure to be north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Citroen eC3

The first, small and affordable electric car from the French carmaker certainly managed to garner attention from the viewers. Priced at Rs 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a rival to the hugely popular Tata Tiago EV.

BMW M2

The Bavarian brand brought its highly anticipated M2 to our shores and even surprised us by launching it with a manual gearbox. This meant that the BMW M2 became a pure driver’s delight, especially the ones that love to go sideways.

2023 VW Tiguan

The Tiguan might not be a brisk seller in the market but even with its mild updates, its first look video received a healthy number of views. What was so special about the updated Tiguan? Watch for yourself by clicking the video link above.

Maruti Jimny

The Jimny arrived amidst much fanfare and understandably so. It's a hero product for Maruti but has seen a price reduction which might be good news for several prospective buyers. You can watch how the Jimny punches above its weight in our first drive review.

