2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- No single brand features twice in the list.
- Niche products like the Lexus LM and BMW M2 were the most watched cars from the premium category.
- The eC3, Jimny and the Tiguan were the most popularly viewed cars from the mass segment.
The year 2023 saw a flurry of new car launches across various segments and price points. But only a few could manage to garner public attention. We list the ones that saw the most hits on our YouTube channel.
<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/az4FwXNmGYU?si=mhBp4DfdPW71ReXI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lexus LM
The Lexus LM is a luxurious palace on wheels and the viewers certainly liked to see what this massive Japanese chauffeur-driven MPV has to offer. It's going to launch early next year with prices sure to be north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).
<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8aEbTlsbJ2M?si=VnBj1pqwKDeswxgh" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Citroen eC3
The first, small and affordable electric car from the French carmaker certainly managed to garner attention from the viewers. Priced at Rs 11.53 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a rival to the hugely popular Tata Tiago EV.
<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l0PQ0T0dq3s?si=Gc2dY4BBK0yi7ijN" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
BMW M2
The Bavarian brand brought its highly anticipated M2 to our shores and even surprised us by launching it with a manual gearbox. This meant that the BMW M2 became a pure driver’s delight, especially the ones that love to go sideways.
<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ey0197fQyY0?si=nUgKi-LQTj2q-RUg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
2023 VW Tiguan
The Tiguan might not be a brisk seller in the market but even with its mild updates, its first look video received a healthy number of views. What was so special about the updated Tiguan? Watch for yourself by clicking the video link above.
<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wa61Pi9xTKc?si=RKbR52-QfgM15i_Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Maruti Jimny
The Jimny arrived amidst much fanfare and understandably so. It's a hero product for Maruti but has seen a price reduction which might be good news for several prospective buyers. You can watch how the Jimny punches above its weight in our first drive review.
