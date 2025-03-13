Login
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India Launch On April 14

The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will be shipped to India in range-topping R-Line guise as a full import.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Volkswagen Tiguan India launch on April 14.
  • Tiguan R-Line will be one of two new VW models coming to India as a CBU.
  • Expected to be considerably more expensive than the outgoing Tiguan.

The first launch of 2025 for Volkswagen India will be the all-new Tiguan R-Line, which has been confirmed for launch on April 14. The latest generation of the Tiguan, which made its global debut back in 2023, is coming to India in range-topping R-Line guise only, and as a completely built-up (CBU) model. This is the first of two CBU offerings Volkswagen will introduce in India this year, with the Golf GTI hatchback set to follow shortly after.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027

 

“We strongly believe these icons [Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI] are truly aspirational and will permeate excitement among customers and fans of the brand. The two new carlines will be introduced in early Q2 2025 and will progressively strengthen the brands’ presence in India”, confirmed Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, in a recent conversation with carandbike.

 

volkswagen tiguan r line

The Tiguan R-Line will come to India as a CBU, and will be considerably more expensive than the outgoing Tiguan.

 

Gupta added that the intention behind introducing these models is to enhance Volkswagen’s brand image, without focusing too much on volumes.

 

Based on the updated MQB ‘evo’ platform, the new Tiguan is, in size terms, almost identical to the outgoing model. It is 30 mm longer, but just 4 mm taller, and its width and 2,680 mm wheelbase are the same as that of the current Tiguan. In terms of its appearance, the Tiguan’s face is now home to ‘IQ Light HD’ Matrix headlights, which were developed for use in the bigger Touareg SUV and employ 38,400 multi-pixel LEDs for illumination. Volkswagen says the new Tiguan is also more aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd (down from 0.33 Cd).

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

 

Inside, the new Tiguan has a revised Digital Cockpit layout, combining a 10.25-inch digital instruments display with a 15.1-inch freestanding central touchscreen running the latest MIB4 infotainment. Overseas, Volkswagen also offers a Dynamic Chassis Control Pro option for the new Tiguan’s adaptive suspension system. This pairs twin-valve variable dampers with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) system.

 

The VDM, which controls the electronic differential locks and the lateral dynamics of the dampers, is said to deliver wheel-specific braking interventions and selective changes in damper stiffness, aiding vehicle control and agility. It remains to be seen if this feature will be offered on the R-Line variant set for launch in India.

 

The Tiguan R-Line will be considerably more expensive than the outgoing, regular Tiguan, with an expected price tag of well over Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Tiguan# Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line# Tiguan R-Line# Tiguan# Tiguan SUV# New Volkswagen Tiguan# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
