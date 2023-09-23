Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujarat
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
23-Sep-23 04:52 PM IST
Highlights
- The brand launched its first scrapping facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan
- Subsequently, they introduced a second facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
- This facility has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 vehicles annually
Tata Motors has recently inaugurated its third Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Surat, Gujarat. The brand launched its first scrapping facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in March 2023. Subsequently, they introduced a second facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in July of the same year. These facilities, collectively named 'Re.Wi.Re–Recycle with Respect,' aims to address the growing need for proper vehicle disposal.
Tata Motors, in line with its plan, is determined to launch at least one RVSF in every state. The third facility is developed and operated in collaboration with their partner, Shree Ambica Auto, and is equipped to handle the scrapping of passenger and commercial vehicles of various brands that have reached the end of their lifecycle.
Also Read: Tata Motors Launches Its First Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility
Tata Motors mentioned that this facility has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 vehicles annually
Moreover, Tata Motors mentioned that this facility has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 vehicles annually. The facility boasts digitalization and efficiency, with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling processes for commercial and passenger vehicles, respectively. Moreover, specialised stations within the facility handle the dismantling of various vehicle components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.
Also Read: Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
Commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles older than 20 years must undergo a fitness test
A quick note on the Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2021, introduced by Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Back in March 2021 the policy had set a clear guideline for the scrapping of commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles older than 20 years. Vehicles meeting the criteria must undergo fitness and emission tests, evaluating critical factors such as brake quality and engine performance. If they fail these tests, they are considered unfit for the road and are required to be scrapped.
