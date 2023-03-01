Tata Motors Launches Its First Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility

Tata Motors launched its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan today. The facility is called Re.Wi.Re which stands for Recycle with Respect and has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum. The company also claims that the facility uses eco-friendly methods to dispose of the vehicles, which will go through a strict documentation process before being dismantled. It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. The facility was inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari said “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The inauguration of this RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility) heralds a new beginning in responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment. We appreciate the visionary efforts of Shri Gadkari ji in enabling the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and look forward to setting-up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners. These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, create employment while addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner.”