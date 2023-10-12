Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
12-Oct-23 01:41 PM IST
Highlights
- Both SUVs feature a refreshed exterior and interior design.
- Powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.
- Bookings open for both SUVs at Rs 25,000.
Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs on October 17. Recently unveiled, both SUVs feature comprehensive changes inside and outside, and now get more equipment. However, the duo will still be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. With this update, expect the new Safari and Harrier to be priced at a premium over the older models. Bookings for the SUVs are now open, with the amount set at Rs 25,000.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
The Harrier and Safari facelifts get a range of cosmetic tweaks that give them a refreshed appearance
Visually, both SUVs get a range of tweaks that give it a more refreshed appearance while not deviating too much from the original design. The DRLs are now linked via a lightbar, the mesh-type grille has a new pattern, and both SUVs get restyled taillamps, also connected by a lightbar. Each SUV can be had in a total of seven exterior colours and will also be available in a ‘Dark’ edition variant.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
The interiors of the Harrier and Safari facelifts feature plenty of new touches such as a new steering wheel and gear lever
The interiors of the SUVs sport a similar interior layout as the older models yet feature plenty of new touches. These include the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
For now, the Harrier and Safari facelift both continue to be equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19025 second ago
This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.
-12702 second ago
JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
-11704 second ago
Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.
-11185 second ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
-7145 second ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
-6513 second ago
The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016
-1734 second ago
RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.
3 minutes ago
From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.
21 minutes ago
The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.
16 hours ago
The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.
-12702 second ago
JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.
-7145 second ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
21 hours ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
1 day ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
1 day ago
Equipped with a five-speed automated manual transmission, the Magnite EZ-Shift is now the most affordable SUV in India with an AMT.