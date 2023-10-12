Login

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

12-Oct-23 01:41 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both SUVs feature a refreshed exterior and interior design.
  • Powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine.
  • Bookings open for both SUVs at Rs 25,000.

Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs on October 17. Recently unveiled, both SUVs feature comprehensive changes inside and outside, and now get more equipment. However, the duo will still be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. With this update, expect the new Safari and Harrier to be priced at a premium over the older models. Bookings for the SUVs are now open, with the amount set at Rs 25,000.

 

The Harrier and Safari facelifts get a range of cosmetic tweaks that give them a refreshed appearance

 

Visually, both SUVs get a range of tweaks that give it a more refreshed appearance while not deviating too much from the original design. The DRLs are now linked via a lightbar, the mesh-type grille has a new pattern, and both SUVs get restyled taillamps, also connected by a lightbar. Each SUV can be had in a total of seven exterior colours and will also be available in a ‘Dark’ edition variant.

 

The interiors of the Harrier and Safari facelifts feature plenty of new touches such as a new steering wheel and gear lever

 

The interiors of the SUVs sport a similar interior layout as the older models yet feature plenty of new touches. These include the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display, a Land Rover-style gear lever (on the automatic version), capacitive touch controls for the climate control system and a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

 

For now, the Harrier and Safari facelift both continue to be equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters).

