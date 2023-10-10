Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?

Tata Motors is about to launch the Harrier facelift. Bookings are now open for Rs 25,000, but if you are eyeing one then you’d want to know how different the car is from the previous model. In this piece, we'll help you understand exactly what has changed.

The facelifted Harrier takes inspiration from the Harrier EV

Since it's a facelift, the main changes are at the front. The updated Harrier gets a similar-sized front grille but with a blacked out design with chrome embellishments. Also new is the connected LED light bar. Lower in the fascia, the split LED headlamp setup is more compact than before. A piano black strip links the headlight housings.

The facelift carries ‘Harrier’ badging on the front door and has new-look alloys.

The 18-inch alloy wheels feature an updated design. Top-spec versions are equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels.

Connected tail-light is a staple on Tata cars now

The rear end also features mild updates. These include connected LED tail lights with Z-shaped lighting elements. The Harrier badging has a new font while the bumper design is tweaked and the reflector is a vertical slit in the bumper.

New interior is colour-coordinated with the exterior colour

The interior of the Harrier has been thoroughly updated. It now features a layered dashboard while the AC vents have been redesigned as well. The central console also has a new glossy black panel with touch-based which houses climate controls similar to the Nexon . The dashboard features colour inserts based on the exterior colour chosen. The steering is a 4-spoke unit with illuminated Tata logo in the centre.

Yellow accents applied throughout the cabin.

The features added to the list include dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, powered front driver seat, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. The updated safety features include seven airbags for the top variant while the lower variants get six airbags. The ADAS features suite include adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

The variant lineup has been changed as the variants will now be called ‘Personas’. These include Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless.

The Harrier still doesn't get a petrol mill

The engine is still a 2.0-litre, diesel unit that develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Expect prices of the Harrier facelift to start from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch is expected in the next few weeks.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained