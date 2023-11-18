2024 Jeep Compass BlackShark Review: Diesel Automatic Becomes More Affordable

Back in 2017, when Jeep launched the Compass SUV in India, it sort of broke the internet. It was a very capable SUV from the popular American SUV maker that was launched at an extremely competitive price, but what it lacked at that time was a diesel automatic. While the company did introduce one later, the option was only available with the top-spec 4x4 diesel model, which kept it out of the reach of many owing to its heavy price tag. And the situation remained unchanged until recently when Jeep decided to change things with this 2024 model.

Yes, the recently launched updated 2024 Jeep Compass now comes with a 4x2 diesel automatic option, right from the Longitude variant, which is just above the base model. In fact, the SUV gets this setup for the first time, and in addition to that, Jeep is also offering a considerable price reduction across the variant line. So, does this mean you should consider the Jeep Compass now, or is there more to what meets the eye? Let’s find out!

Design & Styling

The updated Jeep Compass gets some new styling elements, including a new 3D pattern grille

Visually, not much has changed on the outside, except for some refreshed styling bits. These include an updated grille with 3-D elements, more body-coloured cladding and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

The BlackShark Edition comes with high-gloss black exterior elements and new 18-inch alloys

Now, the model with me is the newly introduced BlackShark edition of the updated Compass, which, as you guessed it, comes with black styling treatment instead of chrome. This includes bumper inserts, the roof and side mirrors along with blacked-out Jeep and Compass logos. I personally quite like the looks, very stylish.

The SUV also gets refreshed LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and black roof rails

While the BlackShark Compass comes with a set of all-black alloy wheels, the lower-spec models get a set of 17-inch silver alloys, while the top-spec Model S gets a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels. And it’s the lattermost that I prefer. The SUV also gets refreshed LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and black roof rails.

Interior & Cabin Features

The BlackShark Compass also gets all-black cabin with contrast red stitching and inlays on the dashboard

The cabin too gets its fair share of updates, which in this BlackShark edition involves an all-black treatment with contrast red stitching and inlays on the dashboard. The other variants get a dual-tone brown and black upholster, which I feel looks better and less claustrophobic.

The cabin layout remains unchanged

That said, the layout and features mostly remain unchanged. You continue to get soft-touch material all across with faux leather upholstery and ventilated front seats. The driver also gets power-adjustable seats.

The SUV continues to get the same 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

As the BlackShark Compass is based on the Limited trim, you get most of the bells and whistles Jeep has to offer. This includes the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a multi-functional steering wheel, and a part-digital part-analogue instrument cluster. I also love the fact that along with rear AC vents, you get both Type A and Type C USB ports at the back as well, while the highlight of the cabin has to be the dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Safety

In terms of safety, the SUV offers dual airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, a rear parking camera with sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. The Limited variant and all trims above it get 4 additional airbags, while the top-spec Model S trim come with 360-degree view cameras as well.

The BlackShark Compass is based on the Limited variant and thus gets 6 airbags in addition to the standard safety bits

Yes, most of the features and tech remain unchanged, so it’s time to see how the new 4x2 diesel automatic setup performs.

Engine & Performance

The SUV gets the same 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque

The updated Compass, even this BlackShark edition is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, and it is the same turbocharged unit that was offered with the SUV earlier as well. Jeep removed the petrol version from its line-up earlier this year, and the company still doesn’t offer a petrol model, so diesel is the only option you have. It’s a tried and tested engine, and there is no change in performance. And yes, it continues to make the same 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque as before. The engine is quite peppy, the power delivery is good, and it has enough grunt to keep you engaged at all times.

The new addition to the SUV is the 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels

What is new here is the addition of the 9-speed automatic transmission. The unit sends power to the front wheels, and as mentioned before, the Compass gets this 4x2 diesel automatic setup for the first time. And that is the big change over here!

The Compass gets this 4x2 diesel automatic setup for the first time

As for its performance, the transmission is quite good. It does its job well, however, do not expect any outstanding performance from it. You can’t rush it. Because it’s tuned for efficiency, the throws are longer, so it might feel a bit laggy, especially in the lower revs. Go a little easy on it you’ll get used to it.

You can’t rush the Compass 4x2 diesel auto, because it’s tuned for efficiency, the throws are longer, so it might feel a bit laggy

In fact, as you move up the rev band, and cross the 2500 rpm mark, things start falling into place, and the overall performance of the engine and gearbox feels a lot more engaging and responsive.

Prices and Verdict

Now, the Black Shark Edition of the SUV I have is priced at Rs. 26.49 lakh, but the Compass range itself now starts from as low as Rs. 20.49 lakh. At the same time, you can now get a diesel automatic from as low as Rs. 23.99 lakh with the Longitude variant, while the top-end Model S is priced at Rs. 32.07 lakh. These are of course ex-showroom India pricing.

The Jeep Compass is priced between Rs. 20.49 lakh and Rs. 32.07 lakh

So yes, the base Compass Sport is now more affordable by about Rs 1.24 lakh. And when you compare it to the previous version, the pricing has certainly come down by a huge margin, and that makes the updated Compass a very good proposition.

The Compass does hold immense brand value, and if you are in the market looking for one, this is a good time

But, when you look at it as an overall SUV, considering things like performance, creature comforts and price, and compare it to rivals like the new Harrier and the XUV700, the value proposition doesn’t stack up that tall. Having said that, the Jeep Compass does hold immense brand value, and if you are in the market looking for one, then this is probably a good time to buy it.