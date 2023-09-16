Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
- Meridian Overland edition will be the third special edition of the SUV
- Gets cosmetic differences over the standard Meridian
- Expected to be priced at a premium over the standard SUV
Alongside launching the updated 2024 Compass in India, Jeep also unveiled yet another special edition of the Meridian called the Overland. The Meridian Overland, like the Meridian Upland and X already on sale, gets cosmetic differences as compared to the standard model and is likely to be launched in India soon.
Also read: 2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
On the exterior, the Overland Edition will be identifiable via its variant-specific alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding all around – the standard SUV gets black cladding. The Overland edition also gets tweaks to the grille compared to the other Meridian models.
Moving to the cabin, the interior design is unchanged from the standard Meridian though it gets different upholstery. The interior is finished in a mix of leather and suede with copper trimming and stitching. On the feature front, the SUV looks to have all the bells and whistles from the top-end Meridian including the 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, four-wheel drive with a locking differential and low range and more.
Also read: Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
Expect the Meridian Overland to remain mechanically unchanged over the standard Meridian. This means it will use the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that produces a peak 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The variant unveiled featured the 9-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive though it remains to be seen if the Overland edition will be offered in 4x2 spec.
Expect the new Meridian Overland Edition to be priced at a premium over the standard model when it is launched.
