  • CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Official Tyre Supplier For Classic 350

CEAT Tyres has announced entering a partnership with Royal Enfield to be the official tyre supplier for the newly launched Classic 350 motorcycle.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
03-Sep-21 11:39 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Classic 350 is the newest Royal Enfield bike to get CEAT tyres
  • The new RE Classic 350 gets CEAT's Zoom Plus & Zoom Plus F tyres
  • CEAT is offering both tubeless and tubed tyres based on the variant

CEAT Tyres has announced entering into a partnership with Royal Enfield to be the official tyre supplier for the newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle. Under this partnership, the tyre maker will be offering its Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F range of tyres for the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The new-gen Classic comes with a 19-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch wheel at the back. Most variants come with spoked wheels and thus will feature tubed tyres, whereas the Dark trim alone gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Tubeless tyres with alloy wheels will also be offered as accessories, which can be purchased separately, or ordered through the Make It Yours (MIY) configurator, while booking the motorcycle.

The new-gen Classic comes with a 19-inch wheel up front, shod in CEAT's 100/90-19 section ZOOM PLUS F  tyre

Compared to the previous-gen model, the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a wider set of tyres now. So, you'll see that the sizes that will be fitted are 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TL 57P, 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TL 62P, 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TT 57 P and 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TT 62P. CEAT says that the tyres come with unique and continuous grooves, more land area to ensure precise vehicle control, and safety at leaning and cornering at high speeds, longer life and better grip. The company also claims that the tyres have been optimised to complement the performance of the RE Classic 350. Now we have already ridden the motorcycle, and we can tell you that the wider tyres offer very good grip, imparting more confidence to corner, brake and even take on a road with some curves.

At the back, the new-gen Classic 350 comes with an 18-inch wheel, wrapped in CEAT's 120/80-18 section ZOOM PLUS tyre

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, "We take pride in our association with Royal Enfield, which has grown over the years into a strong friendship. Providing their RE Classic 350 with the safest pairs of wheels is a reiteration of the promise of friendship that CEAT has so often made. The wheels will give the motorcycles added safety - a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with RE."

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark series, which gets alloy wheels, come with CEAT tubeless range of Zoom Plus and Zoon Plus F tyres

This is not the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to have CEAT as its official tyre partner. CEAT has been supplying tyres for the Bullet ES, the old-gen Classic, the Himalayan and Meteor as well. Earlier this year, the company also started supplying its Zoom Cruz tyres to Royal Enfield for the Interceptor 650, marking the entry of the tyre maker into both, the 650 cc segment and the twin-cylinder motorcycle space.

