CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes equipped with CEAT's Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres, featuring 100/90-19 Zoom Plus F up fron and 140/70-17 Zoom plus at the rear.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with CEAT's Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres expand View Photos
The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with CEAT's Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres

Highlights

  • CEAT Tyres is the official tyre supplier for the new Meteor 350
  • The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a 19-inch front & a 17-inch rear wheel
  • The Meteor 350 gets CEAT's Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres

CEAT Tyres has announced entering into a new partnership with Royal Enfield as the official tyre supplier for all variants of the company's newly launched Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle. The new motorcycle will come equipped with CEAT's Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with machine-cut alloy wheels, featuring a combination of a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. So, the tyres on offer are 100/90-19 Zoom Plus F and 140/70-17 Zoom plus respectively.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 1.75 Lakh

Talking about the association with the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, "CEAT is absolutely thrilled to be the official tyre supplier of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Our long-standing association with them reiterates our commitment to provide superior quality products. With time, our partnership with Royal Enfield has only grown stronger and we are confident that it will continue to be fruitful even in the future."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets 100/90-19 Zoom Plus F up front and 140/70-17 Zoom plus at the rear

Now, CEAT says that the new Zoom plus range of tyres have been designed to maintain balance when cornering while the tread pattern provides excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces. However, we have already ridden the Meteor 350 and we found that the tyres were a bit of a letdown. The hard compound rubber may offer more life to owners, but softer rubber certainly would have offered far better levels of grip. You can read more about it in our detailed review here.

In the past, CEAT has been associated with Royal Enfield by supplying tyres for the Classic 350, Bullet Standard and Electra models, the classic 500, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure tourer. With the addition of the Zoom Plus tyres, the Meteor 350 becomes the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to make proper use of tubeless technology. Now, we say proper use, because while the Pirellis on the 650 cc twins - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - are tubeless, the bikes still come with tubes inside them because of the spoked wheels.

