Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 1.75 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 replaces the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and gets a new engine, new chassis, as well as new design and features.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom)
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom)

  • The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
  • First model in Royal Enfield's all-new 350 cc platform

Royal Enfield has introduced an all-new 350 cc motorcycle, the first model from Royal Enfield's brand-new 350 cc platform, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Meteor 350 will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, and is available in three variants, with priced beginning at ₹ 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a new dual downtube frame and is powered by an all-new 349 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine features a primary balancer shaft, and replaces the pushrod design with an overhead camshaft, offering higher revs and more refinement. Thr Meteor 350 is available in three variants, with the base Fireball priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh, the Stellar priced at ₹ 1.81 lakh and the Supernova priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh (all Ex-showroom prices). Bookings are open on the Royal Enfield website as well as dealerships beginning November 6, 2020.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price Expectation

b3ivi844

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets all-new engine, new frame, new design and features

The RE Meteor 350 has been positioned as a global product and will be offered on sale not just in India, but also in Thailand, Europe and North America. The new RE Meteor 350 is a product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Tech Centre in collaboration with Royal Enfield's R&D department in India. The Meteor 350 will be offered in three variants, Fireball (with two colours), Stellar (with three colour options), and the top-end Supernova with two colour options. Suspension is handled by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm of travel, and twin tube shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability at the rear.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Highlights

80ianlbo

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350's engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm

In terms of dimensions, the Meteor 350 has a longer wheelbase than the Thunderbird 350, but with a kerb weight of 191 kg, it has lost 6 kg overall weight over the Thunderbird 350. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with standard dual-channel ABS, with a 300 mm front disc with twin piston floating caliper and a 270 mm disc on the rear wheel with a single piston caliper. Wheels are alloy type, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, shod with tubeless tyres.

tsts1qs4

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be offered in three variants, with scope for further customisation with genuine accessories

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the first model from the all-new 350 cc platform from Royal Enfield, and the new engine and frame are expected to be extended to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. In terms of competition, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will compete with the likes of the Honda H'Ness CB 350, the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400. The base variant Meteor 350 Fireball is priced at ₹ 1,75,825 (Ex-showroom), the mid-spec Meteor 350 Stellar at ₹ 1,81,342 (Ex-showroom), and the top-spec Meteor 350 Supernova is priced at ₹ 1,90,536 (Ex-showroom).

