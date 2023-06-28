Top Five Motorcycles With Minimal Seat Height

Riding motorcycles is always a surreal experience, and it gets even better when accompanied with better skill and more confidence. While both are interdependent on each other, one way of gaining confidence instantly, is by picking a motorcycle that allows you to securely place both feet on the ground, when not moving. That way, the bike's weight stays on the tyres, and not your tip-toeing feet. Get the drift?

That said, in India, there are a couple of motorcycles with a low accessible seat height. Besides offering a comfortable and confident riding experience, these motorcycles are short-rider-friendly, thus improving the overall experience.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 - 737 mm

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and its sibling, the Cruise 220, boast the lowest seat height of 737 mm in the market. The bike's saddle is easily accessible, and with its relaxed low-slung cruiser stance and forward-set foot-pegs, lets the rider keep their feet out front. The Bajaj Avenger is available in two guises, the Avenger Street 160, powered by a 160 cc mill and the Avenger Cruise 220, featuring a more powerful 220 cc motor. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 are priced at Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Jawa Perak - 750 mm

The Jawa Perak is a bobber-style motorcycle launched in India in 2019. It is a one-of-a-kind motorcycle in the Jawa lineup, recognised for its retro-inspired style and timeless charm. However, the Perak is only available in a single seat that has a saddle height of 750 mm. The bobber-style motorcycle comes with a 334 cc unit, which is slightly higher in displacement in comparison to its siblings. The Jawa Perak is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - 765 mm

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the successor to the Thunderbird 350. Borrowing a few design cues from the Thunderbird, the Meteor 350 has a conventional cruiser riding position. The seat height measures 765 mm, which is lower than the Thunderbird, at 775 mm. This Royal Enfield gets a 349 cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox and is priced between Rs 2.04 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options.

Honda Unicorn - 798 mm

Honda's Unicorn has been on the market since 2005. That's a solid 18 years of existence. After receiving a minor update in the later years, the motorcycle has practically seen no design revisions. Following the implementation of BS6 Phase-II emission norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn at a sticker price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Honda Unicorn has a seat height of 798 mm and is a motorcycle that is well known for its reliability, smoothness, efficiency and ride quality. Powering the Unicorn is a 160 cc engine that comes mated to a slick 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Ronin - 795 mm

TVS Ronin is the first neo-retro roadster from the Indian bike maker. The Ronin has been built on an all-new platform and is powered by a 225.9 cc engine. The motorcycle can be comfortably used for daily riding, as well as for long touring weekends. The Ronin has excellent ergonomics and a comparatively short wheelbase offering much better manoeuvring in city riding conditions. It has a seat height of 795 mm, the highest on this list, but still accessible. TVS offers the Ronin in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,49 lakh to Rs. 1,68 lakh ex-showroom, depending on the variant chosen.