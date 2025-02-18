2025 TVS Ronin Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Lakh

Over two months after it was unveiled at MotoSoul 2024, TVS has launched the 2025 Ronin in India at a price tag of 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of the motorcycle gets a range of new colourways and also makes dual-channel ABS available on the mid-spec variant, which is now priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom)



The TVS Ronin remains unchanged on the design front, although it can now be had in two new colour schemes- Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember, which have replaced the previously-on-offer Delta Blue and Stargaze Black colours. The motorcycle’s features list also remains the same and still features the round LCD display as before. The biggest change on the motorcycle is the fact that the mid-spec TVS Ronin DS will come with dual-channel ABS. So far, the only variant of the Ronin that was available with dual-channel ABS was the top-spec Ronin TD, with the other two variants being equipped with single-channel ABS. With this, the only differences between the DS and TD variants of the Ronin will be the presence of adjustable levers and connected features on the latter.

On the mechanical front, the motorcycle remains identical as before. It continues to be powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.