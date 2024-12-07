Login
2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS

TVS is aiming to freshen up its neo-retro roadster with a model year update as competition in the 200cc and above segments continues to intensify.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 TVS Ronin unveiled at MotoSoul 2024 ahead of price announcement in January.
  • Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember colour schemes replace Delta Blue and Stargaze Black options.
  • Ronin DS will feature dual-channel ABS instead of the single-channel ABS available previously.

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2025 TVS Ronin on the second day of MotoSoul 2024, in Goa. The neo-retro motorcycle has received a model year update, which brings new colours to the table, along with enhanced safety for the mid-spec variant. However, TVS has not announced prices for the 2025 Ronin today, and will instead reveal pricing details closer to the commercial rollout of the updated motorcycle in January 2025.


Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

 

New to the 2025 TVS Ronin’s colour palette are the Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember paint schemes. These two have replaced the Delta Blue and Stargaze Black options available previously.

 

More importantly, though, the mid-spec TVS Ronin DS will come with dual-channel ABS. So far, the only variant of the Ronin that was available with dual-channel ABS was the top-spec Ronin TD, with the other two variants being equipped with single-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
 

With this, the only differences between the DS and TD variants of the Ronin will be the presence of adjustable levers and connected features on the latter. However, the addition of dual-channel ABS is likely to elevate the Ronin DS’ price closer to the Rs 1.60 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

 

In all other respects, the Ronin remains unchanged, including most of its technical specifications. It continues to be powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

# Bikes
