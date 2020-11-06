Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is all set to go on sale in India today, and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. It is Royal Enfield's newest 350 cc motorcycle for India, and an all-new product, from the ground up, at that. The bike gets a new chassis, improved styling, and a new engine as well. Moreover, based on leaked information, the new Meteor 350 is also set to come with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation function. As for the pricing, we expect the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to start from as low as ₹ 1.70 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 1.9 lakh or even ₹ 2 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is likely to be priced between ₹ 1.70 lakh and ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a new double-cradle frame with a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine that develops a little over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike will come with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the back. Braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect

Siddhartha Lal, CEO - Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, on what appears to be the new Meteor 350

In India, the new Meteor 350 will compete against the likes new Honda H'Ness CB 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: