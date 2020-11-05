New Cars and Bikes in India
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be an all-new motorcycle and it will replace the iconic Thunderbird 350 in India. Here's everything that we expect the new Meteor 350 to offer.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be replacing the company's existing cruiser bike Thunderbird 350 expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be replacing the company's existing cruiser bike Thunderbird 350

Highlights

  • The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come in 3 variants
  • The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a new 350 cc SOHC engine
  • The new Meteor 350 will get Bluetooth connectivity & navigation function

The much-awaited Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is all set to go on sale in India, and this one is quite special. The bike is set to replace the iconic Thunderbird 350 and it's built on a new platform, will get a new chassis, and a brand new 350 cc engine as well. We have already seen a bunch of spy photos over the past few months and there have been several leaks with regards to the bike's design, features, engine specifications and whatnot. All of them are going to be confirmed soon, but for now, here's what we expect the new Meteor 350 will bring to the table.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed

4ohmkg4g

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be built on a new platform, will get a new chassis, and a brand new 350 cc engine as well

Engine and Transmission

Based on the leaked data, the new Meteor 350 will come with a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine 4-stroke single-cylinder engine that will come with a single overhead cam (SOHC) making it a more refined unit. It is expected to be a long-stroke engine that will be making around 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The existing unit makes 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm, which is about 1 bhp less but offers 1 Nm of more torque than the new motor. The engine will be mated to an improved transmission setup with newly developed lighter clutch for smooth gear shifts.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch

Newsbeep
dddi5fr8

Some leaked information suggests that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350's engine will make about 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque

Variants and Colour Options

According to some previously leaked documents, the new Meteor 350 will be offered in 3 variants, namely Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball variant will come with blacked-out elements, single colour tank, graphics with decals, a blacked-out engine with machined fins, and reflective stripes on the wheels. The mid-spec Stellar variant will get body-coloured components, and special Royal Enfield badge on the tank, chrome exhaust, chrome handlebar, chrome EFI cover, and a backrest for the pillion. The top-spec Supernova trim, at the same time, will get dual-tone treatment, machine-cut alloy wheels, premium seat finishes, a large windshield, and chrome indicators. All three trims come with a Tripper navigation function.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch

fdav0jeo

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be offered in 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova

Features and Equipment

The new Meteor 350 will come with a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a first-ever from the brand. It features a twin-pod cluster, and while the larger unit will feature an analogue speedometer, the smaller unit will come with TFT colour display featuring RE's new Tripper navigation function that turn-by-turn navigation and will also show time. The bike is also expected to get LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, a lower seat height, raised handlebar, 15-litre fuel tank and more. The bike is also likely to get telescopic front forks, along with adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. It will also come with a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Braking performance is likely to come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation​

dt4e8gpg

The new Meteor 350 will come with a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity along with new Tripper navigation function

Price and Competition

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced in India between ₹ 1.70 lakh to ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will go up against the likes of newly launched Honda H'Ness CB 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400, and Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two.

