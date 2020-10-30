New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Royal Enfield's latest teaser video gives a glimpse of the new Meteor 350, as well as the sound of the exhaust note of the new 350 cc engine.

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 expand View Photos
New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350

Highlights

  • RE Meteor 350 will be launched on November 6, 2020
  • The new RE Meteor 350 is a completely all-new motorcycle
  • New 350 cc engine, new frame and new gearbox, along with new features

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its latest motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on November 6, 2020. And ahead of its launch Royal Enfield has released a teaser video on social media, which gives a glimpse of the new Meteor 350, and a taste of what the exhaust note of the new bike will sound like. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be a replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, and is expected to be an all-new product from the ground-up, featuring a new 350 cc engine, with a new frame and completely new design and features.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Details Revealed

The RE Meteor 350 is expected to be powered by a new 350 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long stroke engine which is expected to retain the characteristic thump, and with maximum power rated at around 20.2 bhp and peak torque of 27 Nm. The long stroke engine is expected to deliver high torque at low revs, and will also get a new transmission which will offer smoother gear smooths, and more refined performance.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Newsbeep
dddi5fr8

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get an all-new 350 cc single-cylinder engine

Leaked brochures of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 suggest that the new model will be offered in three variants, to be called Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Meteor 350 will get a completely new design, although retain the signature modern classic lines of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The new bike will get LED daytime running lights, get alloy wheels, possibly shod with tubeless tyres, and will come loaded with features, including a new digital display with turn-by-turn navigation and possibly even smartphone connectivity.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Details & Features Revealed

eq2q1f0o

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 instrument cluster

0 Comments

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 1.75 and ₹ 1.80 lakh, and will go up against the Honda H'Ness CB 350, Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400. We'll be riding the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 soon, so do keep checking carandbike.com for regular updates on how the bike is, how it rides, and what will be its pricing. More details will be announced on November 6, 2020 when Royal Enfield will officially launch the new Meteor 350.

