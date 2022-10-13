TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme Tyres Racetrack Review

We’d heard a lot about the TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres, but unfortunately had yet to experience these tyres. So, when TVS Eurogrip invited us for the “Tread Talks” racetrack edition, it was time to pack my track riding kit and head down south to Chennai, to spend some quality time at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT). On the agenda was some track-side discussions, to get to know about the brand’s plans for the Indian two-wheeler segment, and with a brief experience thrown in, with the Protorq Extreme tyres at the MMRT.



The TVS Apache RR 310 kitted out with TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.



Now, tyres play an extremely important role in your two-wheeler riding experience. And if it’s a performance-oriented motorcycle that has your fancy, or you ride one, a good set of tyres will go a long way in ensuring a safer, more enjoyable riding experience. And grippy performance tyres will also help hone your skills, if you’re the kind of rider who wants to visit the racetrack occasionally, or just want to have better grip, even on everyday roads, over varied road conditions. This time around, our experience with the Protorq Extreme tyres are at the racetrack, but these are also designed to be used on the road.





The TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres can be used on the track, as well as on the road.



We had a mixture of TVS One Make Championship race bikes and a few stock Apache RR 310 bikes at our disposal, to experience the TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.



The TVS One Make Championship bikes



With a little help from TVS Racing, we were to be given a few race-spec bikes from TVS Racing, used in the TVS One Make Championship (OMC). The bikes to be offered to us, kitted out with TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres, were the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V OMC bike, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310 OMC bike. With some random selection, I was handed out the Apache RR 310 OMC bike for the first couple of laps, to be swapped again, with an Apache RTR 200 OMC bike.

The TVS Apache RR 310 One Make Championship race bike has a free flow exhaust, racier throttle, and with a lot of weight shaved off from the stock bike.



The last time I rode a TVS bike at the MMRT was the Apache RR 310 Built to Order (BTO) factory custom, almost a year before. And that bike had fully-adjustable suspension, courtesy the Race Kit, with a racier handlebar, and footpegs moved higher to offer more cornering clearance. You can read all about that experience of the TVS Apache RR 310 BTO here, which had on sticky Michelin Road 5 tyres, for reference.

The TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres offer superb grip, and lean angles around the MMRT progressively sharpened with more confidence offered by the tyres.

The Ride With the RR 310 OMC Race Bike



The Apache RR 310 OMC bike has been designed to shave off weight, and with pegs placed higher than the BTO bike, and there are changes to the engine as well, with high-lift cams, a free flow exhaust which lets out a loud bark, and a racier throttle, which makes it a completely different animal from the stock TVS Apache RR 310. Now, I’ve not experienced the race bike before, and it felt quick, and the throttle response crisper and quicker.

A set of grippy tyres offer very good confidence to ride on a track, exactly what the Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres offered.



With limited track time on offer, we were let off, led by Petronas TVS Racing racer Vorapong Malahuan, who gave some valuable inputs on the sequence of changing body positions, downshifting and looking ahead when approaching a corner. Then it was time to let the RR 310 OMC bike loose. And as the lean angles got sharper, and more aggressive, I couldn’t stop being impressed by the level of grip the Protorq Extreme tyres offered, around the corners, when braking hard, and generally improving confidence with the race-spec bike. Yes, these tyres are mighty impressive!



The reference clearly was the stock TVS Apache RR 310, which also offered as much confidence as the race-spec bike around the MMRT, with the Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.



Stock TVS Apache RR 310 With Protorq Extreme Tyres



While it was time to head back to the pits to swap out with the RTR 200 OMC race bike, I was told that the rider I was supposed to swap with had come into the pit a lap before. So, I was handed over the stock TVS Apache RR 310, again kitted out with TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.



The stock TVS Apache RR 310 felt docile compared to the OMC race bike, but grip levels from the tyres were equally impressive



The stock bike felt quite docile compared to the OMC bike, but grip levels from the tyres proved to be as good. The result was that I was left pushing the bike harder into the corners, with my limited track skills. As the laps progressed, I couldn’t help admiring the grip levels of these tyres, which in fact, proved to be right up there with the very best tyres that I’ve ever experienced with a RR 310.



Now, I don't have expert-level track riding skills, but the sticky Protorq Extreme tyres offered me the confidence to push harder, corner after corner!



TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme Impressions



The chequered flag was out, a bit too soon, and it was time to head back to the pits after the last lap. But not before another lap of scraping off knee pucks at every possible corner! The stock TVS Apache RR 310 with the TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres certainly is very impressive, as far as grip and confidence is concerned.



The TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres are extremely impressive! They offer levels of grip and cornering confidence which are right up there with the very best tyres available on sale right now.



At the end of the track experience, I couldn’t help marvel at how good these tyres are, possibly as good, and maybe even better in cornering grip than many other tyre brands that I’ve come across, including imported brands!

Comparing the lean angles from the OMC race bike and the stock RR 310 it's easy to see how much confidence the tyres will give, and make your track outing that much more entertaining!

It was an impressive outing, and an extremely enjoyable one at that. And the best news is that TVS Eurogrip is on a mission to manufacture every possible tyre for every kind of motorcycle sold in India over the next couple of years! So, interesting times ahead for this home-grown tyre brand!