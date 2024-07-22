Login
Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a two-into-one exhaust and USDs
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To feature a lighter and compact two-into-one exhaust
  • Will be equipped with a USD fork setup
  • Launch to happen later this year

Royal Enfield has a good bunch of motorcycles lined up for launch, and one of them is the Interceptor Bear 650 whose patent design images have been leaked. Using the same 650 Twin platform, the Interceptor Bear 650 is a slightly off-road-friendly version of the standard Interceptor 650 Twin.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 lakh

According to the leaked patent design images, the Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a two-into-one exhaust instead of the bulkier twin exhaust system on the Interceptor 650 Twin. Besides that, the motorcycle will be equipped with an upside-down fork setup instead of the conventional telescopic fork assembly. While the exhaust system will help in weight shedding, the bulkier USD setup will have its additional weight. Although, there is no information on the kerb weight of the motorcycle, it should definitely be lighter than the standard Interceptor 650 Twin which tips the scale at 213 kilograms.

2023 RE Interceptor 650 2

On the design front, the design remains largely similar to the standard Interceptor 650 with subtle changes that differentiate the two. The exhaust muffler has a different design and shape. The side panels are likely to have a number plate incorporated into them. The seat will have a slight step to it with contrast piping. The rest of the bike apart from the fresh liveries will be almost identical to the current Interceptor 650 Twin. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 10

With the same twin shock setup at the rear, expect the suspension travel to be slightly higher which also equates to more ground clearance. Powering the new Interceptor Bear 650 will be the 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin mill that is capable of producing 47 bhp at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm at 5250 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It can be expected that Royal Enfield might consider a different map along with a 1-2 tooth bigger rear sprocket for better initial acceleration.

As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the Interceptor Bear 650 to be positioned between the standard Interceptor 650 Twin and the Super Meteor 650 in the 650 cc range, which ranges from Rs 3.03 lakh to Rs 3.64 lakh, respectively.

