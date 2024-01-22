New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut

Hero MotoCorp has been teasing its new flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick on social media ahead of its debut at Hero World 2024 on January 23, 2024. However, there seems to be a lot more in store for the event with Hero also likely to unveil a new sporty 125 cc commuter motorcycle, expected to be called the Hero Xtreme 125R.

Latest leaked images show that Hero is readying a more affordable 125 cc derivative of its Xtreme motorcycle range with the model also likely to be unveiled at the upcoming Hero event. Interestingly, Hero seems to be giving the 125R an identity of its own with the leaked images revealing some notable design changes compared to its larger-hearted siblings.

The Xtreme 125R appears to get an edgy look with a sleek rectangular headlamp housed within a sharply sculpted cowl. The bike also seems to feature LED daytime running lamps as a pair of eyebrows positioned towards the top of the cowl. The sporty design continues with an angular and sculpted fuel tank replete with contrast-finished tank extensions housing the 125R graphics. As with the 160R 4V, the 125R looks to get a split seat and a two-piece pillion grab handle. The rear mono-shock too looks to be retained from its more premium sibling.

The 125R will get alloy wheels on the top variants while braking is likely to be handled by a disc up front and a drum at the rear.



According to one report, the new Xtreme 125R will feature a new 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine which should make around 11 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque.

In terms of rivals, the new Xtreme 125R is likely to go up against the likes of the TVS Raider 125.

