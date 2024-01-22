Login

New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut

Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • New Xtreme 125R likely to debut at Hero World 2024
  • Expected to be powered by a new 125 cc engine
  • Will rival the likes of the TVS Raider 125

Hero MotoCorp has been teasing its new flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick on social media ahead of its debut at Hero World 2024 on January 23, 2024. However, there seems to be a lot more in store for the event with Hero also likely to unveil a new sporty 125 cc commuter motorcycle, expected to be called the Hero Xtreme 125R.

 

Also read: Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
 

Latest leaked images show that Hero is readying a more affordable 125 cc derivative of its Xtreme motorcycle range with the model also likely to be unveiled at the upcoming Hero event. Interestingly, Hero seems to be giving the 125R an identity of its own with the leaked images revealing some notable design changes compared to its larger-hearted siblings.

The Xtreme 125R appears to get an edgy look with a sleek rectangular headlamp housed within a sharply sculpted cowl. The bike also seems to feature LED daytime running lamps as a pair of eyebrows positioned towards the top of the cowl. The sporty design continues with an angular and sculpted fuel tank replete with contrast-finished tank extensions housing the 125R graphics. As with the 160R 4V, the 125R looks to get a split seat and a two-piece pillion grab handle. The rear mono-shock too looks to be retained from its more premium sibling.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch

 

The 125R will get alloy wheels on the top variants while braking is likely to be handled by a disc up front and a drum at the rear.


According to one report, the new Xtreme 125R will feature a new 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine which should make around 11 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque.

 

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
 

In terms of rivals, the new Xtreme 125R is likely to go up against the likes of the TVS Raider 125.

 

Source

# Hero Xtreme# Hero Xtreme 125# Hero MotoCorp# Hero World 2024# Hero Xtreme 125R# Xtreme 125R
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19151 second ago

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.

Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9300 second ago

High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.

Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5433 second ago

Bentley saw sales decline in its largest markets of America and China though sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and India saw positive growth.

Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1251 second ago

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy

Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide

Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440

Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The all-new Hero Mavrick will be launched in India soon. Hero MotoCorp has released the first set of teaser images for the motorcycle. Expect more details to be released soon up until the launch.

Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Launch This Month
Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Launch This Month
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Hero MotoCorp confirms that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it is missing an ‘e’ in the spelling.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved